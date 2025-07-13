“Woh chabane ka aur woh udane ka” - Suryakumar Yadav’s wife hilariously mimics Rohit Sharma’s style of talking [Watch]

  • home icon
By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jul 13, 2025 14:19 IST
Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yada
Devisha Shetty (right) and Suryakumar Yadav (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty hilariously mimicked Rohit Sharma’s famous ‘yeh, woh’ style of talking during her appearance with the Indian T20I captain on a chat show. Devisha’s act left everyone on the show in splits.

Suryakumar and Devisha featured as guests in the latest episode of the YouTube show ‘Who’s The Boss?’, which is hosted by former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra. On the show, Suryakumar opened up on various aspects of his personal and professional life.

In one of the fun segments, the Indian T20I star was asked to mimic how celebrities would say the line, ‘chewing chabane ka aur ball udane ka’ (chew the chewing gun and throw the ball). Suryakumar said the dialogue in Paresh Rawal’s iconic 'Babu Bhaiya' style. When asked how Rohit would say the same dialogue, Suryakumar quipped:

“Uske liye to stump mic lana padega” (We will need a stump mic for it).

Devisha then chipped in and hilariously added:

“Woh chabane ka aur woh udane ka.” (Chew that and throw that)
While giving another example of the Hitman’s funny manner of conversation, Devisha added:

“Isko lane ke liye kitna woh lagta hai na mujhse pucho.” (Ask me how much you need to do that to achieve this)
Rohit is renowned for his habit of replacing words with ‘yeh’ and ‘woh’ during his interactions. This funny pattern of talking has also been a subject of a number of hilarious social media memes.

Suryakumar Yadav was last seen in action in IPL 2025

Suryakumar (34) represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. While the franchise finished fourth in the points table, the 360-degree batter had an excellent campaign with the willow. The right-handed batter finished as the second-leading run-getter in the T20 league.

In 16 innings in IPL 2025, he clobbered 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, with the aid of five half-centuries. The seasoned batter registered a best score of 73* and slammed 69 fours to go with 38 sixes.

Looking at his T20I career, the Mumbai-born cricketer has featured in 83 matches and has smashed 2,598 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 167.07. He has four hundreds and 21 half-centuries to his name in the format.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
