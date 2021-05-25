T Natarajan on the road to recovery ahead of Sri Lanka series

Indian Cricket Team fast bowler T Natarajan is on the road to recovery following a surgery that ruled him out of the now postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

The left-arm pacer shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle following a training session. Along with the picture, he wrote,

"Workout complete."

Natarajan (Credit: Instagram)

The latest pace sensation played only two matches before being ruled out of the competition. Natarajan originally sustained an injury during the tour of Australia and started his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

He was declared fit by the BCCI ahead of the limited-overs series against England. But it was evident that he was not 100 percent ready to return to action. A couple of more games aggravated his knee injury.

Last month, Natarajan underwent successful surgery and shared the news with his fans on Twitter.

"Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me," Natarajan wrote on Twitter.

Natarajan became a sensation in IPL 2020

Incidentally, Natarajan became an immediate sensation after his exploits in IPL 2020. He recorded the highest number of yorkers and grabbed some big wickets throughout the competition.

His performance didn't go unnoticed and was soon rewarded with a national call-up for the Australian series. The 30-year-old was initially picked for the T20Is but ended up making his debut across all formats.

Natarajan will next be seen in action during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July. He is expected to lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who will remain busy with the UK tour.