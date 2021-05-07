T Natarajan shares emotional message as daughter turns 6 months old

Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan shared an emotional message after his daughter Hanvika turned six months old.

Had he not been injured and had COVID-19 not wreaked havoc in the country, T Natarajan would have been playing for SRH in IPL 2021. Instead, he is unexpectedly getting to spend some quality time with his daughter.

Incidentally, T Natarajan missed the birth of his daughter, as he was in Australia on international duty. The Tamil Nadu left-arm seamer was taken to Australia as a net bowler but ended up making his international debut across all three formats.

Reflecting on the two unexpected scenarios, an emotional T Natarajan wrote on his Twitter account:

“Hanvika - our little angel...when she was born against all my plans, I was unexpectedly far away in Australia...today she turns 6 months old and against all my plans, I am unexpectedly with her!”

T Natarajan shared the post with a cute picture of his daughter and wife. In another tweet, he prayed for the well-being of everyone in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping his daughter would get a better place to live in as she grows up.

The Salem-born player's second Twitter post read:

“Happy Half Birthday to our little princess - As her parents, it is our sincere desire that the world heals and gets better and better as she grows. #stayhome #staysafe.”

T Natarajan underwent knee surgery last month

Last month, T Natarajan underwent a successful knee surgery and also shared a picture of himself from the hospital after the procedure.

The 30-year-old was ruled out of IPL 2021 after he featured in only two matches for SRH - against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He was rested for the third match and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

Taking to his official Twitter account, T Natarajan shared a picture of himself with the thumbs-up and had written:

"Today, I underwent knee surgery - and (I) am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me."

Earlier, while bidding adieu to SRH after being ruled out of IPL 2021, T Natarajan, shared an emotional message for the franchise. He said in a video:

"Hi, this is Natarajan. I'm sad to miss the remaining games in this year's IPL. Since I played well last year and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I will have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season."

T Natarajan has so far played one Test, two ODIs and four T20Is for India.