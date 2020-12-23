T10 League 2021: Ishan Malhotra age, IPL teams, hometown, & cricket stats

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 Draft happened on Wednesday night. A few Indian players also participated in this event. Defending champions Maratha Arabians signed Praveen Tambe and Srinagar-born all-rounder Ishan Malhotra in the draft.

Ishan Malhotra is a right-arm fast bowler who played for the Punjab cricket team at the domestic level. The all-rounder's teammates fondly call him 'Sunny.'

He will make his return to professional cricket after eight years in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21. The Maratha Arabians have been incredibly successful in this tournament. They signed some big names like Shoaib Malik, Taskin Ahmed, and others in the T10 League 2021 Draft.

It will be interesting to see how Ishan Malhotra performs for the Arabians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here are some lesser-known things about the Maratha Arabians all-rounder.

Ishan Malhotra Age

If you are a cricket person please join the challenge of posting a cricket photo. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures pic.twitter.com/Z7psu0REvW — ishan malhotra (@ishan32) March 30, 2020

Ishan Malhotra was born on May 23, 1984. He is 36 years and 214 days old on December 23, 2020.

Ishan Malhotra IPL teams

Ishan Malhotra was a part of two IPL franchises during the early 2010s. Mumbai Indians bought him in the 2010 auction, while in 2011, Malhotra played for the Deccan Chargers. It is pertinent to note that Ishan even played for the Chandigarh Lions in the Indian Cricket League.

Ishan Malhotra hometown

Ishan Malhotra was born in Srinagar. As mentioned earlier, he represented Punjab in the domestic circuit.

Ishan Malhotra cricket stats

Maratha Arabians sign Ishan Malhotra! — T10 League (@T10League) December 23, 2020

Ishan Malhotra played nine first-class matches, aggregating 224 runs at an average of 20.36. He picked up 33 wickets in first-class.

Speaking of his numbers in T20 cricket, Ishan has played 11 games and taken four wickets. He has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 97.19.

Ishan played only a solitary IPL game in his career. He scored seven runs and returned with figures of 0/23 for the Deccan Chargers in a match against the Delhi Capitals.