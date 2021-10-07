T20 World Cup 2021: "It should be a certainty" - Ajay Jadeja on KL Rahul opening in the tournament 

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes KL Rahul must open the batting for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The stylish batter has been in sensational form in the ongoing IPL 2021 season.

During the T20I series against England earlier this year, skipper Virat Kohli pushed himself to the opening spot by dropping an out-of-form KL Rahul. After achieving success in his new batting position, Kohli expressed his desire to continue in the same role.

However, with KL Rahul showcasing remarkable consistency throughout the 14th season of the IPL, Jadeja believes Kohli should return to the No.3 spot.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Jadeja said:

"It should be a certainty (KL Rahul opening in T20 WC). While Rohit and Virat are world class, Rahul isn't far behind. Skipper Kohli previously said he would open but given current circumstances, he may return to the No.3 spot."

KL Rahul capped off his IPL 2021 league stage with a breathtaking unbeaten 98 off 42 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lead his side to a six-wicket win.

"He will be extremely dangerous at the top of the order" - Virender Sehwag on KL Rahul

KL Rahul at a Team India Nets Session

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag stated that if he were a part of the Team India management, he would try to convince skipper Virat Kohli about the merits of KL Rahul batting at the top of the order.

Sehwag added that if KL Rahul is given a license to play his natural game at the top of the order by the team-management, he could prove to be a devastating batter at the T20 World Cup.

Sehwag said:

"If I am a member of the support staff then I would try to convince the captain that KL Rahul opening will be better for the team. It all depends whether there are members in the support staff who can convince Virat. The way KL Rahul is batting, if he is given the license to play his natural game by the management then he will be extremely dangerous at the top of the order."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style. Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style. https://t.co/4fDtMBffN5

KL Rahul is almost certain to finish the IPL 2021 league stage as the leading run-getter. In 13 games, the Punjab Kings batter has scored 626 runs at an average of 62.6 and a strike rate of 138.8 with six 50+ scores.

