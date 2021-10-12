T20 World Cup 2021: "MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of Indian team" - BCCI secretary Jay Shah 

BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently revealed that MS Dhoni has demanded no fees for his role as Team India's mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Jay Shah, in his conversation with ANI, confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batsman has not requested monetary compensation. Here's what he said:

"MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of Indian team for the T20 World Cup,"

India will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 24 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the ICC event last month.

Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammad Shami

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

MS Dhoni in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, the star cricketer is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. While he struggled to get going with the bat during the league stage of the competition, he delivered when it mattered the most for his franchise.

The swashbuckler powered CSK to their 9th IPL final with his quick-fire knock of 18 from just 6 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals in the all-important Qualifier. The MS Dhoni-led side became the first team to book final berth in the latest edition.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifiers 2 on Wednesday, October 13. The winner of the fixture will battle it out against Chennai in the ultimate showdown of the season in Dubai on Friday, October 15.

