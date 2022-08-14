T20 World Cup 2022: "I love Ravi Bishnoi but Kuldeep gives me more variety" - Aakash Chopra on wrist-spinners' battle for a place in India's side

Aakash Chopra has cast his vote for Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Ravi Bishnoi for the second wrist-spinner's spot in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be the Indian selectors' first-choice pick as a wrist-spinner for the global event. They will have to choose between Bishnoi and Kuldeep if they are looking to have another attacking spinner in the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the spinners the selectors could pick in India's T20 World Cup squad. He said the following about the competition between Bishnoi and Kuldeep:

"If there is a race between Bishnoi and Kuldeep, I will tilt towards Kuldeep. I love Ravi Bishnoi but Kuldeep gives me more variety. If you are searching for a wicket-taker, then a different left-arm, a little flighted, a different style of bowling."

However, Chopra did acknowledge that Bishnoi has performed exceedingly well in the few games he has played for the national side. The former Indian opener elaborated:

"Ravi Bishnoi - he is part of the Asia Cup as well, you have picked two leg-spinners, different kinds of leg-spinners. Bishnoi has played nine matches since the World Cup, he has picked up 15 wickets."

Bishnoi has been picked ahead of Kuldeep among the four spinners chosen in India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup. However, it will be interesting to see how many games he gets to play in the prestigious continental tournament.

"He is your wicket-taker" - Aakash Chopra on Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi predominantly relies on his googlies

While observing that Bishnoi is a potent weapon, Chopra pointed out that the Lucknow Super Giants spinner did not have a great IPL 2022. He observed:

"He is your wicket-taker, no doubt, so think about him if you are thinking from that angle. He has been economical as well. It was not the best IPL for him but 13 wickets in 14 matches."

While highlighting that Kuldeep can also be a strike weapon, Chopra added that it is up to the Indian think tank what they are looking for. The renowned commentator explained:

"Think about Kuldeep Yadav as well. He has played only two matches since the World Cup in which he has picked up three wickets. But he picked up 21 wickets in 14 matches in the IPL. It's not about who is better but it's about what you want, the selectors, captain and Rahul Dravid have to think about that."

Both Kuldeep and Bishnoi predominantly bring the ball into the right-handers. They provide an excellent contrast to Chahal, who generally takes the ball away from the right-handers, and can thereby be alternative options as the Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner's partner at the World Cup.

