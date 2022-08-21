"Can surely find a place" - Saba Karim backs Mohammad Shami to be in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022 if Jasprit Bumrah is injured

Former cricketer Saba Karim believes Mohammad Shami can be brought back to India's T20 side for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 if Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the tournament.

Speaking on India News Sports, he pointed out that Shami showcased tremendous form in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He suggested that the right-armer would be an ideal replacement for Bumrah as he is an experienced campaigner.

He further added that Deepak Chahar will also be a suitable option, considering his ability to provide early breakthroughs with the new ball.

Karim explained:

"If someone has to come in for Jasprit Bumrah, then we must consider someone who is experienced and also someone who has done well in T20 cricket in recent times. Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar seem to be the top contenders for that role as they have the ability to pick wickets with the new ball.

"Shami did well in the IPL and was in great form. He can surely find a place in the playing XI for the World Cup if the selectors give him enough chances before the tournament."

Notably, Shami was the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans (GT) in their title-winning campaign earlier this year. He bagged 20 wickets from 16 games and had a decent economy rate of 8.00 in the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

Bumrah is currently on the sidelines due to a back injury and has been ruled out of the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Mohammad Shami has an outside chance" - Reetinder Sodhi on India's T20 World Cup squad

During the discussion, former cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi echoed Saba Karim's sentiments. He emphasized that Team India would have to go with an experienced player in Bumrah's absence.

He suggested that Shami has a chance of making it to the squad if Bumrah isn't available for selection. Sodhi stated that the side cannot rely on young bowlers at a crucial event like the World Cup.

He said:

"India will have to go with an experienced player if Bumrah is not available. The team will struggle if they go ahead with just young pacers. You cannot take such chances for the World Cup where every match will be crucial Shami has an outside chance.

"He may not be in the scheme of things right now and it remains to be seen how quickly can he can build confidence as there isn't much time left."

Mohammad Shami was an integral part of the Indian team during the T20 World Cup last year. However, he hasn't played any T20I matches since then. He also isn't a part of India's squad for the 2022 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE from August 27.

India's first match-up of the tournament is against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

