"He is the world record holder" - Aakash Chopra expresses shock at Deepak Chahar's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra has expressed surprise at Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur's omission from India's T20 World Cup squad.

The 15-member Indian squad for the mega event comprises only three specialist pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. Chahar and Thakur have been named in the reserves for the tournament.

Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar makes into the Indian squad as standby players for T20 World Cup. #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Gj7YH1dJRi — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) September 8, 2021

While talking about the Indian squad in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was flabbergasted about Deepak Chahar's non-selection. He reasoned:

"There is neither Shardul Thakur nor Deepak Chahar - these are two huge exclusions. I have a lot of love for Deepak Chahar but you can see logically. He is the world record holder."

The former India cricketer highlighted that apart from holding the best figures in T20I cricket, Deepak Chahar has performed consistently well in the IPL. He said:

"If you take any match of the IPL over the last two years, he has taken wickets. Despite that his name not being there, I am a little surprised."

Deepak Chahar has snared 42 wickets over the last two-and-a-half seasons of the IPL. He has often given the Chennai Super Kings breakthroughs with the new ball.

"You could have picked Deepak Chahar ahead of Shami" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Mohammed Shami could have made way for Deepak Chahar

Aakash Chopra added that Shardul Thakur could have also been in the selectors' scheme of things. He reasoned:

"You could have picked Deepak Chahar ahead of Shami. You could have probably thought about Shardul as well because you wouldn't have won the England T20 series if Shardul had not taken wickets. And his current form is rock-solid."

However, the reputed commentator added that he would have opted for Deepak Chahar ahead of Thakur because of his proficiency with the new ball.

He explained:

"But before him, I would still say Deepak Chahar. He has taken more wickets than Bhuvi with the new ball, even more than Bumrah. I am not saying that he is a better bowler than them but if you want to give someone the new ball, you will want to go with Deepak Chahar among the three."

Deepak Chahar is adjudged the T20I Performer of the Year for his figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in November 2019. pic.twitter.com/zdO5LJgyRI — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2020

Deepak Chahar has picked up 20 wickets in the 14 T20Is he has played for Team India. This includes a world record spell of 6/7, where he also became the only Indian to take a T20I hat-trick.

