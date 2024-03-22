Tanush Kotian replaces Adam Zampa at RR; B R Sharath roped in for injured Robin Minz ahead of IPL 2024

Several teams continue to ring in the changes hours before the start of the IPL 2024 season as Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have updated their squad with replacements for their respective unavailable players.

The Titans will be without the services of explosive Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz as the latter has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Minz had reportedly met with a bike accident a few weeks ago and doesn't seem to have recovered in time from it.

GT have announced Karnataka wicketkeeper BR Sharath as Minz's replacement. While he has an experience of just 28 T20 matches, Sharath could be a quality backup for Wriddhiman Saha.

RR could benefit from Tanush Kotian's sensational form ahead of IPL 2024

The quality and experience that Adam Zampa brought to the Royals' side would certainly be missed. However, they have brought in Mumbai's Tanush Kotian, who has been in red-hot form of late.

Albeit with the red-ball, Kotian's performances must have taken his confidence to the next level. He scored 502 runs and also picked up 29 wickets, winning the Player of the Tournament award as Mumbai won a staggering 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

The off-spinner also has a career economy rate of 6.07 in T20 cricket with 24 scalps from 22 games. He played a crucial role in Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 triumph, hitting the winning runs in the final against Himachal Pradesh. While the Royals now have just seven overseas players, Kotian could be looked at as a backup for veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Royals begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, March 23, at Jaipur. Gujarat will have a new captain in Shubman Gill, who will be hosting his former captain Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Sunday.