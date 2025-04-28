"Targets 174, 175, 157 & 162" - Sanjay Manjrekar makes massive statement on RCB after securing top spot in IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a massive statement after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Bengaluru beat Delhi by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

With the win, they also moved to the top of the table, becoming the first team this season to reach 14 points, with seven wins from ten matches so far. RCB have won four games while chasing this season. Talking about these wins, Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out the targets that they had to chase in each game.

Highlighting the same, he credited their bowlers, stating they have made the difference this season. The targets that RCB have had to chase so far this year have been 174, 175, 157, and 162.

"4 off RCB’s 7 wins have come in chases. Targets 174, 175, 157 & 162. It’s their bowlers that have made the real difference this season! 👏👏👏 #IPLOnJioStar," Manjrekar wrote on his official X (Twitter) handle.

RCB continue unbeaten away run in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, RCB continued their unbeaten run playing away from home this season. They beat DC in Delhi by six wickets in their last game. Bowling first, they restricted the home team to just 162/8 as their bowlers put up yet another solid effort.

Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the charge with figures of 3/33 from his four overs, while Josh Hazlewood continued his impressive form, picking up 2/36 from his four overs.

Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya chipped in with one wicket apiece while Suyash Sharma bowled a crucial spell (0/22 from four overs) in the middle, keeping the pressure on.

In reply, Bengaluru were in trouble early on and were reduced to 26/3. However, a match-winning 119-run stand for the fourth wicket between Virat Kohli and Krunal saved the day for the team.

Kohli played anchor, scoring 51 off 47, while Krunal played a brilliant knock, making an unbeaten 73 off just 47 balls, to be adjudged the Player of the Match.

This was their sixth win away from home in as many games so far this season, keeping their record on the road intact.

