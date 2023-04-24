"Tea time: 50 Not Out!"- Sachin Tendulkar enjoys tea in a serene location on his 50th birthday

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 years old on Monday, April 24. Wishes have been pouring in from all corners for him on this special occasion.

The iconic batter retired from international cricket in 2013 after playing a Test match against West Indies at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He won numerous accolades and set multiple records during his 24-year storied international cricket career and went on to inspire a lot of people across the world.

Tendulkar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of himself enjoying tea in a peaceful locale. He captioned the post:

"Tea time: 50 Not Out!"

His former Indian teammate Irfan Pathan commented on the post to send birthday wishes. He wrote:

"Many happy returns of the day Paaji. love and respect for you always Paaji ❤️🙌"

"Irrespective of someone’s position in society, he treats everyone the same"- Anjali about her husband Sachin Tendulkar

Writing in the book '[email protected]', which was released as a tribute to Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday today, Anjali Tendulkar shed light on the couple's journey together off-field.

She wrote:

“When you live with someone long enough, they become a part of you. To write about Sachin, therefore, isn’t easy—because it is a reflection of myself as much as it is about him. We have known each other for 33 years now.

“Every day has been a celebration of our similarities and differences. We have gone through different stages of our partnership, like every couple—courtship, marriage, becoming parents, and to now seeing our children become adults and carve out their own lives.”

On the personality trait that defines Tendulkar, she revealed:

"What is praiseworthy about Sachin is that despite all the fame and adulation, he still treats everyone equally. Irrespective of someone’s position in society, he treats everyone the same."

The couple have two children - Sara (25) and Arjun (23).

Poll : 0 votes