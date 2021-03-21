Team India cricketers to have a 4-day break after the ODI series against England

Members of the Indian Cricket Team have the option to take a maximum of four days off after the conclusion of the ODI series against England. As multiple members of the squad have been in tough bio-secure bubbles since last August, the players have been offered the choice to return home before they join their IPL franchises.

The series against England will conclude on March 28. According to reports in TOI, Team India players who do avail the option of taking a break must join their IPL franchises by April 2. Moreover, those who go on a break will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine as per the BCCI SOPs for IPL 2021.

Other Team India players who don't opt to take a break can join their IPL franchises directly since the BCCI has allowed bubble to bubble transfers.

"Players coming directly from the Bubble created for the India vs. England series, may be permitted to join the franchise squad without serving the mandatory quarantine period, provided they satisfy the criteria of moving directly to the franchise team hotel either in the team bus or on a chartered flight," the BCCI stated in a note about the SOPs and protocols for the IPL.

"If chartered flights are used then all protocols for crew members must be followed. If the travel arrangements are to the satisfaction of the BCCI Chief Medical Officer then such players will directly enter the franchise team Bubble without the need to serve a quarantine period or undergo an RT-PCR test," the note added.

Team India players will have to follow the other BCCI SOPs and protocols for IPL 2021

In a note released by the BCCI, it was stated that vaccination for all those involved in the league isn't possible. Those who test positive - be it players, support staff, or anyone else associated with the league - will have to isolate themselves for 10 days at a pre-designated facility within the bubble.

The BCCI has also appointed four security personnel for each of the 12 bubbles that will be in place to report any breaches. The personnel, designated as "bubble integrity managers," will travel with the teams throughout the tournament.