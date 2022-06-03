Team India's Suryakumar Yadav flaunts his 'evil eye' tattoo in recent Instagram post

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has often dazzled viewers with his inspiring knocks with the bat. Apart from that, the right-hander has often made heads turn with his style statements off the field.

Yadav's love for tattoos has often piqued the interest of cricket fans. The 31-year-old has a number of tattoos on his body and recently got inked once again. Yadav took to his social media accounts to share pictures of his latest body art.

Yadav's fans have given his newest 'evil eye' tattoo a big thumbs up, flooding the post with likes and comments.

Speaking on the 'Breakfast with Champions' talk show, Yadav had revealed that the first-ever tattoo he got was of the names of his parents. He followed it by getting a portrait of them inked on his arm.

Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2022

The player was last seen in action in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter's campaign ended abruptly. Suryakumar Yadav picked up a forearm injury during the team's fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 6.

Yadav was ruled out for the rest of the tournament and it was reported that he will have to sit out for four weeks before making returning to the field. He hasn't been named in Team India's squad for the upcoming T20I home series against South Africa or in the squad for the one-off England Test.

It is worth mentioning that Yadav was one of the top performers for the Mumbai Indians in this year's cash-rich league. The talented batter slammed 303 runs from eight appearances and had a fantastic batting average of 43.29 along with an impressive strike rate of 145.67.

