"Temples of MS Dhoni would be built in the years to come in Chennai" - Ambati Rayudu

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu believes the people of Chennai will build temples for their "God" MS Dhoni in the coming years.

Rayudu's remark came after CSK's final IPL 2024 game at Chepauk. The hosts defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets and Dhoni wasn't needed to come out to bat. With his IPL future still uncertain and CSK yet to qualify for the playoffs, this could have been the legendary wicketkeeper-batter's final IPL appearance at home.

The crowd thronged in massive numbers with banners and flares like always and stayed back for a lap of honor from the team. Dhoni took pictures and sent some signed tennis balls into the stands after a small ceremony.

"He is the God of Chennai and I am sure, temples of MS Dhoni would be built in the years to come in Chennai,” Rayudu told Star Sports. "He is someone who brought India the joy of two World Cups and has brought Chennai joy with a lot of IPL and Champions League titles. He has just been that one guy who shows belief in his players, who has always done it for the team, for the country and for CSK."

The win over RR took CSK to 14 points in IPL 2024 with one match to go against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A win there would all but cement their spot in the top four. However, a loss by more than 18 runs would allow RCB to edge them out on net run-rate and then they'll depend on other teams' results to qualify.

MS Dhoni has given CSK fans a lot of good memories in IPL 2024

Whatever happens from here on and whether or not Dhoni plays another IPL, this season will be long remembered for his batting cameos.

In 10 innings, he scored 136 runs at his IPL-best strike-rate 226.67. Although some came in losing causes, his vintage big hits in final overs helped the fans turn back the nostalgia clocks.

