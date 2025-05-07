"Thank god Deepak Chahar won't play for CSK anymore" - Fans brutally slam MI pacer for disastrous final over in defeat to GT in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar endured a torrid end to the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. Chasing 156 for victory, GT struggled to 132/6 in 18 overs when bad weather stopped play.

With the clock ticking towards the cut-off time, the weather relented just in time for one over to be bowled. GT required 15 off the final over (147 in 19 overs), and MI skipper Hardik Pandya handed the ball to Chahar.

However, the veteran pacer bowled a poor over while messing up a run-out opportunity off the final ball to allow GT to steal a last-ball victory. Chahar conceded a boundary and a maximum off the first and third deliveries of the over.

He then bowled a costly no-ball, leading to the equation subsequently being reduced to a single to win off the last ball for GT. Chahar bowled a fine yorker off the final delivery but failed to come to the stumps to collect Hardik's shy from mid-off, resulting in the GT pair completing a run and sealing the win.

Fans on X were outraged by Chahar's dismal efforts in the final over, with one fan saying:

"Thank god Deepak Chahar won't play for CSK anymore".

Fans continued to blast Chahar for his costly final over errors, with one saying:

"Just how stupid can deepak chahar be man . You know it's the last ball they need one to get everyone inside the circle . You should immediately be going back to the stumps but this buffon is dancing at his follow through. Shame man."

"Today's loss is completely on Deepak Chahar," said a fan.

"Deepak Chahar first slot ball, then no ball then last ball easy run out if he reached at stumps or Hardik threw it to sky. Absolute garbage performance," tweeted a fan.

MI's heartbreaking defeat snapped six-game winning streak

MI's gut-wrenching final-ball defeat to GT snapped their six-game winning streak. The home side batted poorly in the first innings, posting only 155/8 in 20 overs.

However, the bowlers battled hard with ace pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, combining for outstanding figures of 4/41 in eight overs.

Yet, the poor final over from Chahar saw MI losing their fifth game in 12 outings. It leaves them precariously placed at the fourth spot on the points table. With the playoff race heating up by the day, MI will likely have to win their remaining two matches to confirm their berth for the knockout stages.

