"Thanks for keeping faith in me everytime"- Mustafizur Rahman gets signed jersey from MS Dhoni before leaving CSK & IPL 2024  for national duty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman got a signed jersey from legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni before heading back to Bangladesh after his IPL 2024 stint.

Mustafizur has left the CSK camp and will take no further part in the season as he will represent Bangladesh in a T20I series against Zimbabwe. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the pacer thanked Dhoni for the learnings he received in his time at CSK.

Along with a picture of himself and MS Dhoni, here's what Mustafizur Rahman wrote:

"Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me everytime. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things. Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon."

While the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe begins on May 3, Mustafizur is expected to feature in the final two games as per a report from The Daily Star.

Mustafizur Rahman's departure compounds the bowling woes for CSK

CSK bowling coach Stephen Fleming opened up on the issues Chennai face with absentees in their bowling department. While Mustafizur Rahman has left for Bangladesh, the Men in Yellow were without the services of Tushar Deshpande (illness) and Matheesha Pathirana (niggle) for their game at the Chepauk against Punjab Kings.

Moreover, they might have Deepak Chahar out for a while with an injury that saw him walk off the field. On this, here's what Fleming told reporters:

"There are a lot of ins and outs. Chahar's injury does not look good. The initial feeling was not great, so I am hoping for a positive report when the physio and doctor have a look. Richard Gleeson (debutant) was good, it was a positive. Losing Mustafizur, there is a lot happening. Tushar has a flu, we lost him and had to make a few changes, which is unusual."

Chennai Super Kings have a quick turnaround as they will face Punjab again, this time in Dharamsala on May 5. Fleming is hopeful that he will have both Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana available for that game.

