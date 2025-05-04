"That Hyderabadi businessman is powerful"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB edge out CSK in an epic thriller in IPL 2025 in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a narrow two-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, RCB reclaimed the top position in the points table and inched closer to securing a playoff spot with 16 points from 11 games.

After being asked to bat first at their home ground, RCB notched up a massive total of 213 for five in 20 overs. Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62) set up the platform with brilliant half-centuries. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd (53*) provided an explosive finish with a 14-ball half-century. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana picked up three wickets for CSK in the bowling department.

In reply, Ayush Mhatre (94) and Ravindra Jadeja (77*) played brilliant knocks to keep CSK in the hunt while chasing a steep target of 214. However, RCB bowlers held their nerves and finished the job for their team by restricting the visiting team to 211 for five in the second innings. South African pacer Lungi Ngidi starred for the hosts with the ball, picking up three wickets.

Saturday night's thrilling IPL 2025 match between CSK and RCB enthralled the fans with engaging action till the final ball. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I should've converted a couple more shots to ease the pressure"- MS Dhoni after CSK's loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, CSK captain MS Dhoni reflected on the defeat and said (via Cricbuzz):

"When I went into bat, with the kind of deliveries and the runs needed, I felt I should've converted a couple more shots to ease the pressure. I take the blame. They got off to a good start, in between we pulled it back, but Romario Shepherd was brilliant. Whatever the bowlers bowled, he was able to get maximum runs.

"We need to practice more yorkers. More often than not in IPL, when the batters start to connect, you have to rely on yorkers. Also the margin of error (yorkers provide) - so if you're looking for a perfect yorker, if that doesn't happen, a low full toss is the next best thing in IPL. It's one of the most difficult balls to hit," Dhoni added.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will go up against each other in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 on Sunday (May 4) afternoon at Eden Gardens.

