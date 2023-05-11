"That India cap is not far away from Rinku's head"- Harbhajan Singh on Rinku Singh's IPL 2023 performances

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh for putting in the hard yards and having a breakout IPL 2023 season. The southpaw has arguably been KKR's best batter this season and has played some incredible match-winning knocks.

He has scored 337 runs in 11 games this season at a strike rate of 151.12 and an incredible average of 56.17. Harbhajan shed light on how tough life has been for Rinku and the humble background that he had come from, dreaming to become a professional cricketer.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Rinku Singh's career so far and his chances of playing for India:

"That India cap is not far away from Rinku's head. He's such an inspirational player. He's run all the hard yards and worked very hard to get to where he is today. Full credit to him for having that belief in himself. His journey is a life lesson and all young kids should learn from him."

Rinku Singh knows when to shift gears: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was also present in the discussion and even he praised Rinku for making full use of his form by consistent impactful knocks. Kaif also spoke about how Rinku is more than just a dasher and how he waits for the right moment to go berserk.

On this, Kaif stated:

"Rinku Singh has that maturity. His footwork is very good and he looks to rotate strikes as well. Rinku knows how to convert his form into good knocks and also knows when to shift gears. He is capable of hitting big shots as well."

Rinku once again holds the key for KKR as they face the Rajasthan Royals in a crunch game at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

