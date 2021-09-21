"That is an issue we know that a lot of right-handed batsmen face" - Brian Lara analyses Virat Kohli's dismissal

West Indies legend Brian Lara has pointed out the technical flaws in Virat Kohli's dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

Kohli, who opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), got out LBW from Prasidh Krishna's in-swinger. Speaking to cricket.com, Lara stated that Virat Kohli's dismissal was more of a technical shortfall.

“In the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, LBW again – you look his head position. The ball before (vs KKR) he struck it through extra-cover – maybe the best shot of the match. Head was on top of the ball. The next delivery, his head was almost in the same position as the previous ball, but the line was completely different – it was coming down from middle and off, angling into middle and leg," Lara said.

“That is an issue we know that a lot of right-handed batsmen, get on the front foot and fall over. Just need to maybe wait a little bit longer, keep a stiller head and have that balance so that you can go down the track, instead of going towards the off stump when the ball is angled towards leg,” he added.

Virat Kohli managed to score only 5 runs as RCB were all out for 92. KKR chased down the target in just 10 overs with debutant Venkatesh Iyer remaining unbeaten on 41 runs from 27 deliveries.

"Glenn Maxwell was not mentally not there" - Brian Lara

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell managed to score only 10 runs from 17 deliveries before getting out to Varun Chakravarthy. Maxwell, who was in fine form in the India leg, looked out of touch and tried a couple of slog sweeps before missing a straight delivery.

Brian Lara slammed Glenn Maxwell, saying he looked frustrated throughout his innings.

“You look at Maxwell – he looked disgusted, he looked frustrated and all of a sudden he was back in the pavilion. That looked to me like a guy who was mentally not there, willing to handle the battle at hand,” Brian Lara added.

RCB, who are currently third in the points table, will look to bounce back when they play Chennai Super Kings on September 24.

