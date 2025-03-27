"That was our plan" - Shardul Thakur shares his success mantra after superb 4-fer in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Shardul Thakur starred with the ball in the IPL 2025 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, March 27. The medium pacer returned with his career-best figures of 4/34 in his four overs.

Shardul, who came in as a replacement for Mohsin Khan after going unsold at the auction, first took the prized scalp of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to hurt the SunRisers' start. He then dismissed Abhinav Manohar and Mohammad Shami at the back end.

With six scalps in two games, Shardul has become the leading wicket-taker in the T20 league. The 33-year-old is currently the holder of the purple cap.

Following his exploits against the SunRisers, Shardul Thakur shared his success mantra. The Maharashtra pacer said in the mid-match show (via Cricbuzz):

“The batters are coming hard at the bowlers, why not the bowlers go hard at them, that was our plan against SRH. They have been scoring heavily on flat pitches. It fell in our pockets initially (earlier today).”

The SunRisers are known to put huge totals in IPL after Pat Cummins took charge of the franchise last season. They put up 286/6 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous clash, the opening game of IPL 2024.

However, Shardul Thakur’s heroics helped the Super Giants restrict SRH to 190/9. During his four-wicket haul, he also completed 100 wickets in the IPL.

“I had to accept it with Zaheer Khan around” – Shardul Thakur keen to learn from legendary India pacer at LSG in IPL 2025

Shardul Thakur further opened up about his journey after going unsold at the IPL 2025 auction to delivering for LSG right from the start. He also expressed his keenness to learn from former India pacer Zaheer Khan.

On this, Thakur said:

“I feel all these things happen in cricket. It was a bad day for me in the auction (I didn't get picked by any franchise). LSG was the one who approached me first due to the injuries to their bowlers, so it was always on the cards. I had to accept it with Zaheer Khan around.”

“You have to go through such things (ups and downs) in cricket. Winning in the game is important for me. I don't look at the wickets or runs column. I want to create an impact and a match-winning performance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants will be keen to avenge their 10-wicket loss to SRH last season.

Follow the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

