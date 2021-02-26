Chris Morris opens up about his South Africa future

Chris Morris has revealed that he hasn't had any chats with anyone from Cricket South Africa regarding a potential return to the national team.

Chris Morris last represented his country in an ODI World Cup game against Australia in 2019. The all-rounder was brought in as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje.

The 33-year-old recently said that has had no discussions with anyone at Cricket South Africa about an international comeback.

"My last conversation was just before the World Cup with (former national coach) Ottis (Gibson); that's where the decision was made for me to go and play leagues around the world and to follow what I feel is best for me as a cricketer and best for me in my career," said Morris.

Imran Tahir and Chris Morris led the way for South Africa as the Proteas bowled Afghanistan out for 125.#ProteaFire #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NPVBEXzrIu — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2019

Chris Morris went on to add that he was asked to "move on" as Cricket South Africa thought he was not good enough to replace Jacques Kallis.

"Since the king (Jacques Kallis) retired. It's a difficult position to fill; the conversation then was that I am going to move on, and that was the end of it. That was a while ago, the last time I had a conversation about that," added Morris.

When asked if he will play for South Africa again, the all-rounder sounded unsure.

"That's a difficult question. I will have to have that conversation when it happens," Chris Morris said.

Chris Morris became the most expensive player ever in the history of IPL auction

Advertisement

Chris Morris

Chris Morris made waves in the recent IPL 2021 Auction. Rajasthan Royals bought the South African for ₹16.25 crore - an IPL auction record price. The all-rounder, who admitted he was not expecting such a windfall, said he was just pleased to get another chance to play in the cash-rich league.

"That came as a very big surprise. I was never expecting it. I had a conversation with (Knights coach) Allan Donald the day before, and I said to him I'm just happy to get a gig. I just want to be playing," the 33-year-old said.

It will be Chris Morris' second stint with the Rajasthan Royals, for whom he turned out before in 2015. The all-rounder is currently busy plying his trade for the Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge.