"That's the kind of player that Dhoni likes"- Aakash Chopra feels CSK will go hard for Sam Curran

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go hard for all-rounder Sam Curran in the IPL 2023 auction. The England all-rounder was an integral part of the CSK outfit that won their fourth IPL title in 2021, but he decided to pull out of IPL 2022.

However, Curran is back in the auction pool and many teams will have an eye on securing his services. Chopra opined that MS Dhoni and CSK have always liked to rely on their trusted men and so they might go big in the auction to get Curran back in the yellow jersey.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Sam Curran's importance to CSK:

"I think they may even bid till 11-12 crores to secure the services of Curran. He will take care of the death overs and the lower-order batting as well. That's the kind of player that Dhoni likes."

CSK will break the bank for Sam Curran: Aakash Chopra

While there are other fast-bowling all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Jason Holder available, Aakash Chopra claimed that CSK will only be focused on getting Curran. They will try and save as much money in their kitty to go for the World Cup-winning all-rounder.

On this, Chopra stated:

"I think they will break the bank for Sam Curran. He has been with the franchise before and Dhoni loves familiarity. They may not go for Ben Stokes and there aren't many other fast bowling all-rounders available either."

He added:

"I don't think personally that they will go for Holder as captain. Even as a player, they might look at someone like Curran. Don't think anyone apart from Kane Williamson fits their philosophy."

