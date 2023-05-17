"That's something that I have shown through my leadership"- Faf du Plessis on his learnings from MS Dhoni's captaincy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis was with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for almost a decade and has learned a lot about leadership from MS Dhoni.

Du Plessis opened up on how he learnt the art of remaining calm under pressure from the CSK skipper and how that helped him captain South Africa and RCB. He also shed light on the clarity that he gives his players, which he learnt from Dhoni too.

Speaking to NDTV, here's what Faf du Plessis had to say about MS Dhoni:

"Something that came from MS is how calm he is and I think that's something that I have shown through my leadership as well. I am always trying to make sure that I am very clear with my players. You give your absolute best and move on. So, I think that will be the biggest one I picked from MS. He is called captain cool for a reason. There's no greater guy to learn about being cool than MS Dhoni."

I could never captain like MS Dhoni: Faf du Plessis

While Faf du Plessis agreed that he learned a lot about captaincy from Dhoni, he also stressed the importance of backing your own leadership style and taking some advice from others when needed.

On this, he stated:

"I was just observing MS from a distance. I was stealing from my eyes, my years about why he is so successful, what makes him so successful. Even at that stage, one of the most successful international and domestic captains in the world of cricket. But I think also something that I picked up really early on was the importance of being the leader that you are. I could never captain like MS or Virat or Graeme Smith or Stephen Fleming. I find my own way but you can look at things and incorporate from other people."

Du Plessis and Co. will qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs if they win their final two games and some results from other games go their way.

