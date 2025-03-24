"That stumping from Mahi bhai was out of the world" - CSK's ₹10 crore buy lauds 43-year-old legend for spectacular 0.12-second stumping

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad hailed veteran keeper-batter MS Dhoni for pulling off a spectacular stumping off his bowling during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, March 23. Dhoni (43) defied age to stump stand-in MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29) - the reaction time to complete the dismissal was a lightning-quick 0.12 seconds.

CSK beat MI by four wickets in match number three of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Bowling first after winning the toss, Chennai held Mumbai to 155-9 as Noor starred with figures of 4-18 on his IPL debut for the Super Kings. CSK chased down the total in 19.1 overs.

Noor was named Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling performance. At the post-match presentation ceremony, the 20-year-old Afghanistan spinner was asked to pick his favorite wicket in the match. Without hesitation, he chose Suryakumar's dismissal and acknowledged Dhoni's huge role in the wicket. He said:

"Surya's wicket was special. That stumping from Mahi bhai was out of the world. That was like electric stuff."

On what it means to have a legend like Dhoni behind the stumps, Noor asserted:

"It feels great to have someone like Mahi bhai behind the stumps; it is a big support for me."

Apart from Suryakumar, the wrist spinner also dismissed Robin Minz (3), Tilak Varma (31) and Naman Dhir (17). Reflecting on his impressive bowling, he said:

"Most of my focus was to land the ball in the right area, and then let the ball [do the] work.

"It feels great to play around the world, but it feels special to play here in IPL. I'm happy for the opportunity today and I delivered for the team. Happy for the contribution," the youngster went on to add.

Expand Tweet

While Noor starred with four wickets, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed also came up with an impressive bowling effort, registering figures of 3-29 in four overs.

Rachin, Gaikwad star in CSK's chase after Noor Ahmad's bowling heroics

Noor's four-wicket haul ensured that CSK restricted Mumbai Indians to a gettable score at Chepauk. In the chase, Rahul Tripathi fell cheaply for two. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) and opener Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) guided the chase with contrasting fifties.

Gaikwad set the tone of the innings, clobbering six fours and three sixes. Rachin played the anchor role, opening up only towards the end of the chase. The Kiwi struck two fours and four sixes, which included the winning hit.

