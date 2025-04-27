"The account needs to be settled for KL Rahul's Kantara celebration in Bengaluru" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB's IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would want to avenge their loss in their IPL 2025 home game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He noted that Virat Kohli would want to show that he owns Delhi, just like KL Rahul had demonstrated that he owned Bengaluru with his 'Kantara' celebrations after a match-winning knock at his home ground.

RCB will lock horns with DC in Match 46 of IPL 2025 in Delhi in the evening game on Sunday, April 27. Rahul's unbeaten 93 off 53 deliveries had helped DC register a six-wicket win in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru on April 10.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that Kohli would want to settle the account by playing a match-winning knock at his home ground.

"Who told you to come here as a stranger, to come to this ground as a guest? You are the only one who has been given this place's reign. This is your kingdom, you should come here as the king. We want to bring that feeling for Kohli as the account needs to be settled for KL Rahul's Kantara celebration in Bengaluru," Chopra said (0:01).

While observing that a win for either side will put them on the verge of qualification, Chopra added that RCB haven't yet lost an away game.

"Virat Kohli will be in Delhi, and Delhi is Kohli's. However, Kohli will have to make a circle and say that this is his ground. It is an important match for both teams. Whoever wins, I would say, will have one foot in for qualification, as you need to win eight games only. So you will be almost there, and RCB don't lose away matches," he noted.

The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 12 points apiece and are placed second and third, respectively, on the points table. They are behind the Gujarat Titans (GT), who have also garnered 12 points, but have a superior net run rate.

"Rajat Patidar's form has gone slightly downwards" - Aakash Chopra on the only concern in RCB's batting ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Rajat Patidar has a top score of 25 in his last four innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked Rajat Patidar's recent dwindling returns as the only concern in RCB's batting department.

"Bengaluru's batting is going very well. The batting has depth and flexibility. The one thing that has changed in the last few games is Rajat Patidar's form. He doesn't come at No. 3, Devdutt Padikkal comes there, and he doesn't even come at No. 4 at times. When he comes, that many runs are not being scored. So Rajat Patidar's form has gone slightly downwards," he said (4:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Devdutt Padikkal hasn't got the credit he deserves.

"The rest of the things are absolutely fine, whether you see the tactics, the form, or Kohli's run of fifties. I would say there should be more focus on Devdutt Padikkal. The fluency and ease with which he is playing, you feel the guy is not being given as much value and appreciation. If you check the last couple of games, you will find that Devdutt Padikkal was running fast, and he allowed Kohli to be Kohli," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra noted that all the RCB bowlers are doing a good job, with Romario Shepherd also bowling an over or two. While observing that the Caribbean all-rounder's inclusion potentially weakens the batting a little, he added that Liam Livingstone wasn't contributing much either.

