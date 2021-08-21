"The addition of Hasaranga, Tim David, and Chameera couldn't have come at a better time" - RCB head coach Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made headlines on Saturday by announcing the signings of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, and Dushmantha Chameera.

The trio will replace Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, and Daniel Sams, who will be unavailable for the upcoming second phase of the IPL in the UAE.

Speaking in a video uploaded by RCB on their official Twitter handle, Mike Hesson explained the thought process behind the three new signings to the team.

The interim head coach of RCB also expressed his excitement about the procurement of Hasaranga, Tim David, and Chameera, saying:

"We have made some changes to the squad pertaining to the situation. We have come a long way and have shown steady progress as a team. The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera couldn’t have come at a better time in the replacement window, as we aim to continue with the momentum, building on our performance from earlier this year."

Looking forward to getting to UAE and coaching RCB: Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson also revealed that he was looking forward to continuing the good work done by Simon Katich and his team during the second half of the IPL. On his official Twitter handle, Mike Hesson said:

"Exciting 2nd half of the #IPL2021 it’s getting closer…..Looking forward to getting to UAE and continuing all the quality work that Simon and the @RCBTweets coaching team have put in with this talented playing group."

Here is the itinerary for RCB for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 43: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

