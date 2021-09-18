"The batting has not really clicked" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Mumbai Indians' batting in IPL 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the batting unit of Mumbai Indians did not play to their potential during the first phase of the IPL. He believes that the pitches of the UAE might help the batters to turn that around.

The Mumbai Indians started the season with a string of sub-par totals below 160 runs. It seemed like they were finally finding their mojo towards the middle of the league stage when the first phase came to an abrupt end.

Manjrekar commended the ability of the Mumbai Indians to stay in contention for a top-four spot despite hiccups with the bat.

"Many a times, they batted first and didn’t get enough runs on the board. The batting has not really clicked as much as it could. It shows the greatness of Mumbai that despite that, they still have enough ability to get into the top-four,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on Instagram (presented by Dafa News).

The cricketer-turned broadcaster added that the pace on the tracks in the UAE should help Mumbai Indians’ batters, especially someone like Hardik Pandya.

“The big worry for Mumbai was Hardik Pandya’s form. But I think, this half being played in UAE, where the ball is coming onto the bat, has given a new lease of life to Hardik Pandya, who likes the ball coming onto him. It might just set Hardik Pandya free.”

Mumbai Indians have got a “fantastic T20 batter” in Suryakumar Yadav, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

Suryakumar Yadav broke into the Indian side on the back of some consistent performances for Mumbai Indians

Sanjay Manjrekar lauded the ability of Suryakumar Yadav to perform on different pitches and conditions. He believes the Mumbai Indians batter has struck an extended purple patch with the bat.

“In Suyakumar Yadav, they have got a fantastic T20 batter, who seems to carry his form over a long period of time. It doesn’t matter what number he bats at, what pitches that he is given, you still see that quality.”

The former India batter picked Rahul Chahar as a bowler who could contribute well for Mumbai Indians in the second leg. He believes Chahar should be high on confidence after breaking into India’s T20 World Cup squad.

“Rahul Chahar is in the Indian team ahead of (Yuzvendra) Chahal. That should give him some confidence. He has been fantastic for Mumbai. He is one of those spinners, he is not a mystery spinner, he is more classical. If there is any little spin in the pitch, Rahul Chahar will find it.”

Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth in the league table with four wins and three losses from seven matches.

