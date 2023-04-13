"The fans support us even though the results may not go our way" - Arshdeep Singh on PBKS fans ahead of clash against GT in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has hailed the home crowd at the PCA Stadium in Mohali for their unconditional support to the team over the years. PBKS are playing in front of the Mohali crowd after four long years and Arshdeep has really enjoyed their support so far.

The Kings haven't been the most consistent side in the IPL over the years, as they have failed to make the playoffs since 2014. However, Arshdeep lauded the fans who continue to come in numbers and support them irrespective of the result.

In a video posted on the IPL's Twitter handle, here's what Arshdeep Singh had to say about the PBKS fans and his favorite memory with the franchise:

"Favorite memory would be my debut here. I performed well and the team won the match also. I’m hoping I can keep performing for the team and winning matches. The fans support us even though the results may not go our way sometimes."

He further added:

"Very happy for the fan’s support and to be able to come back and play where it all started for me. The venue will provide a lot of local support and add a Punjabi flavor to IPL."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL

Mohali memories 📸

Three qualities he’d like to steal from



Up close and personal with



#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT Playing in front of home crowdMohali memories 📸Three qualities he’d like to steal from @SDhawan25 Up close and personal with @arshdeepsinghh ahead of @PunjabKingsIPL 's home clash tonight against #GT Playing in front of home crowd ❤️Mohali memories 📸Three qualities he’d like to steal from @SDhawan25 😁Up close and personal with @arshdeepsinghh ahead of @PunjabKingsIPL's home clash tonight against #GT 👌#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT https://t.co/p7XIUNKwO4

"My responsibility is to keep the team environment good" - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has always been a happy-go-lucky person and has enjoyed being humorous around his teammates. He claimed that this is exactly what he does with the PBKS teammates as he feels it's his role to ensure that the dressing room atmosphere is always light and stress-free.

On this, Arshdeep stated:

"I’ll try to give my best for the team, wherever they need it. My responsibility is to keep the team environment good. I’m a fun-loving person, so I try and keep the team environment light and make sure that the players enjoy each other’s company."

Arshdeep has started the IPL 2023 season well, having already picked up six wickets from three games so far.

Poll : 0 votes