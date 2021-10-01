"The finisher is still alive" - Fans feel nostalgic after MS Dhoni finishes the match against SRH with a mammoth six

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs courtesy of their resounding win against SRH on Thursday. After suffering yet another loss, the SRH side are now officially out of contention for the playoffs.

Batting first, SRH could muster only 134/7 in 20 overs, which was below par. Wriddhiman Saha (44) was the only batsman to score a substantial number of runs for the Hyderabad franchise in the innings. Josh Hazlewood (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo (2/17) bowled exceptionally for CSK.

In reply, CSK openers Faf du Plessis(41) and Ruturaj Gaikwad(45) played sensibly to give the perfect platform for their side in the chase. In the end, MS Dhoni finished off the game in vintage style by hitting a massive six in the final over to send his ardent fans into nostalgia.

Chennai fans were ecstatic as CSK reached the playoffs with a comprehensive victory on Thursday. MS Dhoni's finishing touches were a bonus for them. Fans took to Twitter to share their views on the development through some intriguing Tweets.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Abhishek singh @singhabhi9696

From 1st team to eliminate in 2020 to the 1st team to qualify in 2021 for the playoffs Dhoni 🔥From 1st team to eliminate in 2020 to the 1st team to qualify in 2021 for the playoffs #CSKvsSRH Dhoni 🔥

From 1st team to eliminate in 2020 to the 1st team to qualify in 2021 for the playoffs #CSKvsSRH https://t.co/eFdjOHK4PY

PriTee♨️🕛 @unpopulourmemer #CSKian #IPL2021 #Playoffs #whistlepodu Last year we were the first team to get out of playoffs and this year we are the first team to qualify. 🤩💛 #CSKvsSRH Last year we were the first team to get out of playoffs and this year we are the first team to qualify. 🤩💛 #CSKvsSRH #CSKian #IPL2021 #Playoffs #whistlepodu https://t.co/ZG7Z2qMBJJ

"Credit must be given to the players and the support staff" - MS Dhoni reacts after CSK reaches playoffs

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has given credit to all the players and support staff for their impressive comeback from the side this year. Last year, CSK had a dismal run and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.

During the post-match conference after the win against SRH, MS Dhoni recalled CSK's run in IPL 2020 and said:

"It means a lot because the last time in the post-match presentation I had, I said we want to come back strong... You keep learning out of it, and that is what we have done this year even though we played the first half [of the season] earlier. Credit must be given to the players and the support staff."

CSK currently sits comfortably in top position with 18 points in 11 games. They will look to finish strongly and claim one of the top two spots in the end.

