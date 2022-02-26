"The forever love for the cars continues"- Hardik Pandya and son pose with their respective cars

Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya recently expressed their love for four-wheelers as they posed in front of their respective cars. The flamboyant all-rounder is currently out of contention for selection in the Indian team as he is working hard to attain optimum fitness levels.

During his time off the field, the Gujarat Titans skipper is spending some quality time with his son and bonding with him over their mutual love for cars. Hardik Pandya gave his fans a glimpse by sharing a picture on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"The forever love for the cars continues ❤️♾"

Hardik Pandya's former Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan loved the post and expressed the same in the comments section. He commented:

"Picture perfect 🙈❤️🔥."

It is not necessary that only one out of Venkatesh Iyer or Hardik Pandya can play: Aakash Chopra

Venkatesh Iyer's recent ascent as a reliable finisher has made him a viable alternative to Pandya, the incumbent finisher for Team India after MS Dhoni hung up his boots.

Wasim Jaffer had earlier opined that Venkatesh Iyer is slightly ahead of Pandya due to his current form and the latter's tryst with fitness issues. However, Aakash Chopra believes that both players can fit into the side when Hardik Pandya returns. He feels it will be a boon for Team India to have two multi-faceted attacking players in the middle-order.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"The truth is Hardik is Hardik and when he comes, he will bowl and bat, you really want to welcome him with open arms. I am not saying that because of one doing well, the doors are getting closed for the other."

Chopra added:

"It is not necessary that only one out of Venkatesh or Hardik can play, both can play. Just think about it, if you have both Hardik and Venkatesh, Hardik gives you bowling and Venkatesh gives you one or two overs."

Pandya recently revealed that he was aiming to return to bowling full-time during the upcoming IPL season. If Hardik remains fit and regains fitness, it will further bolster the Indian middle-order.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar