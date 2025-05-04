  • home icon
"The future is here" - MI star's inspiring message for Ayush Mhatre after incredible 48-ball 94 in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 04, 2025 00:31 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Aayush Mhatre produced a memorable knock in front of a packed crowd at Bengaluru [Credit: Getty]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav hailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre for his sensational knock in the IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. The 17-year-old scored his maiden IPL half-century and finished with a magnificent 94 off 48 balls.

With CSK chasing a massive 214 for victory, Mhatre took on the RCB bowlers from the get-go, smashing nine boundaries and five maximums in his innings. The teenager from Mumbai went unsold at the 2025 IPL auction.

However, CSK acquired him mid-season after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Fellow Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav shared a special post for Mhatre on his X handle, saying:

"Innings filled with intent, bravery and fire! The future is here. Remember the name."
Mhatre had already impressed in the few games of his debut IPL season, with two 30+ scores in three innings. However, his breathtaking knock in a marquee CSK-RCB contest had fans and experts praising the youngster.

CSK's losing streak continues despite Ayush Mhatre's heroics

Unfortunately for Mhatre, his heroic efforts went to waste as CSK botched up a spirited run chase, falling short by two runs. Coming into the contest on a three-game losing streak, the Men in Yellow dominated most of the match against RCB.

Mhatre added a sensational 114-run third-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja off 64 balls to help CSK get into pole position for a memorable win.

However, with only 43 runs needed off the final four overs, CSK folded under pressure to suffer a fourth consecutive loss. It was also the first time in a season that they lost both their league-stage games to RCB.

The defeat meant CSK remained at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in 11 matches. Meanwhile, RCB won their eighth game in 11 outings to climb to the top of the standings.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
