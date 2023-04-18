"The Greatest Captain you will ever see"- Fans hail MS Dhoni after his astute captaincy helped CSK edge out RCB in a high-scoring thriller

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held their nerves and managed to successfully defend their target of 227 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, April 17. CSK achieved a rare feat as the chasing sides usually win most of their matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

RCB were in cruise control of the match when Glenn Maxwell (76) and Faf du Plessis (62) went all guns blazing by putting 126 runs together for the third wicket. The duo resurrected RCB's innings after they slumped to 15/2 and took them to a dominant position with their scintillating partnership.

CSK was clearly on the back foot as RCB still had enough firepower in the dugout apart from them. Like in most cases, MS Dhoni deployed spinners to script his side's comeback as Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali dismissed Maxwell and Du Plessis resepectively in consecutive overs to open the floodgates. Interestingly, Dhoni took both their catches.

MS Dhoni maneuvered his side astutely from there, and Chennai went on to win the match narrowly by eight runs. Fans lauded MS Dhoni's leadership abilities as he took his side over the line with a young and inexperienced bowling attack.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

` @rahulmsd_91 Just a reaminder that there never will be a Captain better than MS Dhoni. Just a reaminder that there never will be a Captain better than MS Dhoni. https://t.co/QcIkZCDmzu

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh MS Dhoni's talk and his walk and the way replies and answering all the questions in post match interviews is just absolutely amazing to hear, he makes everything so simple. He's Genius.



Captain, Leader, Legend, GOAT, Dhoni. MS Dhoni's talk and his walk and the way replies and answering all the questions in post match interviews is just absolutely amazing to hear, he makes everything so simple. He's Genius.Captain, Leader, Legend, GOAT, Dhoni. https://t.co/UiTayZD6E1

👌⭐👑 @superking1815 #MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKVSRCB #RCBvsCSK

Just a reaminder that there never will be a Captain better than MS Dhoni. he knows every Batsmen weakness Just a reaminder that there never will be a Captain better than MS Dhoni. he knows every Batsmen weakness #MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKVSRCB #RCBvsCSK Just a reaminder that there never will be a Captain better than MS Dhoni. he knows every Batsmen weakness https://t.co/pdPFbQ871M

' @ashMSDIAN7 Winning games with deshpande, Akash Singh, Hangargekar, Pathirana as main bowlers



MS Dhoni - The Greatest Captain you will ever see. Winning games with deshpande, Akash Singh, Hangargekar, Pathirana as main bowlersMS Dhoni - The Greatest Captain you will ever see. https://t.co/raFbUQ4BdI

` @icskian @msdhoni MS Dhoni is the greatest captain this world has ever seen MS Dhoni is the greatest captain this world has ever seen 🐐 @msdhoni https://t.co/EJsw4TfCs0

BaLaD🅾sS ♟️ @baladoss77



Captain Cool



#MSDhoni𓃵 You can't see this kind a calmness in this kind of pressure situationCaptain Cool You can't see this kind a calmness in this kind of pressure situation Captain Cool 🔥#MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/6dXWUZJwOG

cricscoper @cricscoper



#IPL2023 #MSDhoni𓃵 You can't lose a thriller game if your captain is MSD. You can't lose a thriller game if your captain is MSD. #IPL2023 #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/j7WQxLNNVH

Subject Kantala @ifOnlyKewal Thala dhoni sending every player ahead of him to bat Thala dhoni sending every player ahead of him to bat https://t.co/u2IRChCeNm

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #IPL2023 What on earth was that Thala Dhoni? He has still got everything in his arsenal. Still the best man on the pitch whenever he wants to be. #RCBvsCSK What on earth was that Thala Dhoni? He has still got everything in his arsenal. Still the best man on the pitch whenever he wants to be. #RCBvsCSK #IPL2023 https://t.co/NoelujOfDa

Sai @saiprasathkj Thala to all the fielders in the dressing room: Thala to all the fielders in the dressing room: https://t.co/gctnPYtRWw

H🐇 @hp_mode2 Bro sold his bike just to see a run of Thala Bro sold his bike just to see a run of Thala https://t.co/SDdu09vJkw

𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 @Vidyadhar_R THALA defended an impossible chase.. after such flying start followed by solid middle overs, bowling spin continuously without getting frustrated when bowlers get hit or dropped catch in front of huge crowd is not joke. Typical day, Skipper 🛐. THALA defended an impossible chase.. after such flying start followed by solid middle overs, bowling spin continuously without getting frustrated when bowlers get hit or dropped catch in front of huge crowd is not joke. Typical day, Skipper 🛐.

` @FourOverthrows Thala on one leg taking the catch because he knows the state of this team's fielding Thala on one leg taking the catch because he knows the state of this team's fielding 😭😭😭 https://t.co/IcDLELjWBY

"If Faf and Maxi would have continued they would have won the game by the 18th over"- MS Dhoni

Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain MS Dhoni opened up that the match would have been completed by the 18th over had Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell continued their dominating partnership for a bit longer.

Dhoni revealed that he kept assessing the conditions from behind the wicket and it assisted him in making the bowling changes during the chase.

"Whenever you score 210, 220 runs the batters have to keep on hitting. If Faf and Maxi would have continued they would have won the game by the 18th over. You need to get engrossed into the process, what is the bowling change, what can I do from which end. From behind (the stumps) I keep assessing and it makes it easy for me since I can see if there's any deflection off the wicket for the fast-bowlers or spinners."

On the performances of young bowlers in the death overs of the chase, Dhoni added:

"It is a difficult one because there is a lot of pressure on the youngsters. Also this time when there is a lot of dew and it's not easy to execute the yorkers. But they're working very hard. And we look at the process - what are you doing to make yourself successful? Bravo being here, he's one of the specialists and working under him, the bowlers will get a plan on what to bowl. It is a team game and the bowling coach and the seniors guide them."

CSK will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 21 in Chennai.

Poll : 0 votes