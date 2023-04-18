"The Greatest Captain you will ever see"- Fans hail MS Dhoni after his astute captaincy helped CSK edge out RCB in a high-scoring thriller

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held their nerves and managed to successfully defend their target of 227 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, April 17. CSK achieved a rare feat as the chasing sides usually win most of their matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
RCB were in cruise control of the match when Glenn Maxwell (76) and Faf du Plessis (62) went all guns blazing by putting 126 runs together for the third wicket. The duo resurrected RCB's innings after they slumped to 15/2 and took them to a dominant position with their scintillating partnership.
CSK was clearly on the back foot as RCB still had enough firepower in the dugout apart from them. Like in most cases, MS Dhoni deployed spinners to script his side's comeback as Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali dismissed Maxwell and Du Plessis resepectively in consecutive overs to open the floodgates. Interestingly, Dhoni took both their catches.
MS Dhoni maneuvered his side astutely from there, and Chennai went on to win the match narrowly by eight runs. Fans lauded MS Dhoni's leadership abilities as he took his side over the line with a young and inexperienced bowling attack.
"If Faf and Maxi would have continued they would have won the game by the 18th over"- MS Dhoni
Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain MS Dhoni opened up that the match would have been completed by the 18th over had Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell continued their dominating partnership for a bit longer.
Dhoni revealed that he kept assessing the conditions from behind the wicket and it assisted him in making the bowling changes during the chase.
"Whenever you score 210, 220 runs the batters have to keep on hitting. If Faf and Maxi would have continued they would have won the game by the 18th over. You need to get engrossed into the process, what is the bowling change, what can I do from which end. From behind (the stumps) I keep assessing and it makes it easy for me since I can see if there's any deflection off the wicket for the fast-bowlers or spinners."
On the performances of young bowlers in the death overs of the chase, Dhoni added:
"It is a difficult one because there is a lot of pressure on the youngsters. Also this time when there is a lot of dew and it's not easy to execute the yorkers. But they're working very hard. And we look at the process - what are you doing to make yourself successful? Bravo being here, he's one of the specialists and working under him, the bowlers will get a plan on what to bowl. It is a team game and the bowling coach and the seniors guide them."
CSK will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 21 in Chennai.
