"The greatest T20 franchise ever"- Fans erupt as Mumbai Indians pip DC to win inaugural Women's Premier League

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 and have etched their name forever in the history of women's cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets, caping off what has been a sensational WPL season.

The Capitals posted 131/9 in their 20 overs after a fantastic 52*-run stand between Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey helped them post a defending total on the board. They also got off to a fantastic start with the ball, picking up a couple of wickets.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt showed enough experience to take their team out of the tricky situation. Nat and Amelia Kerr applied the finishing touches to what proved to be a professional chase.

Fans hailed Mumbai Indians for their fantastic run to the title and hailed their legacy. Here are some of the reactions:

Asli BCCI Women- #WPL @AsliBCCIWomen



*PS - I also like the fact that this is also the team which seemed to be havuing the most amount of fun on and off field! Entirely subjective view!



#WPL2023 #CricketTwitter #MIvDC Undoubtedly the team that dominated most of the time has won it. Fitting.*PS - I also like the fact that this is also the team which seemed to be havuing the most amount of fun on and off field! Entirely subjective view!

Savage @arcomedys I hereby declare MI the best franchise in the world cricket and there's no one coming closer anytime soon. What a champion team and management.

happy merchant @fcharmanpreet Harry wanted to give the trophy to Saika to hold but Saika said nahi didi aap hi pakdo hum side mein rhenge🥹

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

Mumbai Indians ~ The Greatest T20 Franchise ever 💙💥🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Nat Sciver-Brunt stands tall for Mumbai Indians again

Nat Sciver-Brunt's sensational 72* in the Eliminator was crucial in taking Mumbai to the final. But she had to play a different kind of knock against DC, and she once again proved why she is known to be a big-match player.

Her unbeaten 60 off 55 balls ensured that Mumbai Indians didn't slip up after the dismissal of Harmanpreet. Amelia Kerr hit some lusty blows from the other end and that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Delhi.

Harmanpreet has been a runner-up to Meg Lanning a number of times, so perhaps this victory will probably taste sweeter for her.

