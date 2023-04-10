"The guys are very confident to try and put in a performance to put that last game down" - Faf du Plessis on RCB's upcoming contest against LSG 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis is confident of a solid display by his team in their upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

The three-time finalists had a horrid outing in their last match at Eden Gardens against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB lost to the two-time IPL champions by 81 runs, denting their net run rate in a significant manner.

Du Plessis and Co. will now return to their home ground and fortress, the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they are scheduled to play three consecutive matches.

Stating that RCB are raring to return to winning ways after a forgettable outing against KKR, Du Plessis said on RCB Game Day:

"The importance for me is making sure that we have the same review process on whether the first game, where we were perfect or the second game, where we were not perfect. Making sure that we look at things that we did well and things that we can improve on. The guys are very confident to try and put in a performance to put that last game down."

Du Plessis noted that while RCB have addressed their shortcomings from the previous match, they have not over-analyzed it. He said:

"We want to look at areas where we can be a little bit better, I think it is always important whether you are winning or losing. Let us just look at areas where you feel like we can improve, but also identify the areas in which you are doing well. After some matches, like the heavy defeat last time, you can sometimes over analyze things."

RCB have dealt with several injury cases early into the tournament. Rajat Patidar and Reece Topley have been ruled out due to a heel injury and a dislocated shoulder, respectively.

The franchise has announced replacements for the duo in the form of Wayne Parnell and Vysakh Vijay Kumar. Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga are also expected to join the team soon.

"They are a very good team, so we have to be at the top of our game as well" - Faf du Plessis on LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won both their home matches but suffered a defeat in their lone away game so far.

The KL Rahul-led side will face huge challenges as the visiting side at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rating LSG as a well-balanced outfit, Du Plessis said:

"Both the new teams have played really well. LSG have a very well balanced squad. When you have a blank canvas at the auction, you can pretty much set up a team really well from a balance perspective. They are a very good team, so we have to be at the top of our game as well."

LSG will head into the game on the back of a five-wicket triumph over SunRisers Hyderabad.

