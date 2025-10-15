“The ideal player for CSK would be Cameron Green” - India’s World Cup winner makes huge remark on IPL 2026 auction

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should target Australian all-rounder Cameron Green in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. The Men in Yellow endured their worst IPL season this year, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in their rich history.

Meanwhile, Green missed the IPL 2025 season due to a back injury that required surgery. However, the 26-year-old is expected to be one of the most sought-after commodities in the upcoming mini auction.

Talking about CSK's plans for the auction on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (20:24):

"The ideal player for CSK would be Cameron Green, a medium-pace all-rounder. I'll definitely retain Nathan Ellis. Even with Pathirana there, I'll retain Ellis. The top seven is already set and CSK can play Pathirana and Ellis in the 11. So the 11 is already semi-set. Now it's just about picking players incase of injuries."

He continued:

"They must go with a good purse to have a better opportunity at building a solid squad. Other teams will also release so you can pick players from those as well. It's not just that you've to pick up fresh players."

Green has been in red-hot T20I form since returning from injury in July this year, averaging 43 at a strike rate of 168.62 in eight outings.

Kris Srikkanth weighs in on CSK's release/retentions ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Kris Srikkanth believes CSK should release the New Zealand and England stars, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton. However, the former captain urged the franchise to retain Australian speedster Nathan Ellis.

"I will definitely release Devon Conway. I won't retain Rachin Ravindra, especially with Jadeja already there. So, Rachin Ravindra, I'll release and try to buy him back for a lower price. Likewise, Rahul Tripathi must be released," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"Sam Curran also should be released. He can perform well elsewhere but he has to deliver in the IPL. CSK's top seven is already set with Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jadeja and Dhoni. So why retain Sam Curran? Where is he doing to fit in this eleven? Hooda and Overton should be released."

The franchises will have to submit their retention and release lists on or before November 15, with the IPL 2026 auction likely in the middle of December.

