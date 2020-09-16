'The most important thing for Rohit Sharma is firstly to score runs for Mumbai Indians' - Brett Lee

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has mentioned that Rohit Sharma needs to concentrate on giving Mumbai Indians a flying start at the top of the order in IPL 2020. He added that by scoring runs, the Mumbai Indians captain would ease the pressure on him as a leader.

Brett Lee and Dean Jones put forth their thoughts on Mumbai Indians' chances in the upcoming IPL during an interaction on the Star Sports' show Game Plan.

Brett Lee was asked what it would take for Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians to defend their IPL title. The former Aussie speedster responded that the Mumbai Indians skipper needs to concentrate on his batting primarily while expecting the rest of the team members to deliver the goods as well.

"The most important thing for Rohit Sharma is firstly to score runs for Mumbai Indians. He has got to be a good leader but I think being a good leader is a combination of leading from the front in terms of scoring runs and hopefully the rest of the team will take care of itself."

He elaborated that Rohit Sharma should take the attack to the opposition bowlers and give the Mumbai Indians a blazing start, considering his experience in the UAE conditions.

"And what I mean by that is that if he can go out and dominate at the top of the order with the bat, because of his experience and he knows the conditions better than most players, he has played a lot of cricket in the UAE and done very well, I think that will really help the case of then him becoming that captain."

Brett Lee and Dean Jones on the Mumbai Indians' chances in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians are the defending IPL champions

Brett Lee and Dean Jones were further asked about the Mumbai Indians' chances in IPL 2020 in the UAE. The former responded that the Mumbai-based franchise would be in his top four teams of the IPL, considering the balanced squad at their disposal.

"They are the champions coming off last year. They are a very good squad. Pollard is in form, Rohit Sharma we know what he can do. Jasprit Bumrah, obviously in terms of the bowlers. They have got some good spin options too and powerhouse hitting through the middle order. So, yes they are in my top four."

Dean Jones observed that the Mumbai Indians are in his top two favourite teams. He pointed out their explosive batting order, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya providing immense firepower.

"They are in my top two. They have got everything at the moment. They have got bangers at the top with Quinton and Rohit Sharma off course, Suryakumar, Ishan and then Pollard and Hardik Pandya, the guys who can finish it off at the death, outstanding."

The former Aussie top-order batsman signed off by highlighting the all-round bowling attack of the Mumbai Indians, which features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

"And then they have got Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Co, Rahul Chahar will be very important. Let's not forget about young Krunal Pandya, I think he is a very very good bowler and they are the championship team."

While the Mumbai Indians have a well-rounded squad for IPL 2020, a slight area of concern could be in the spin-bowling department. With the wickets in the UAE likely to assist spin, especially as the tournament progresses, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya might have to rise to the occasion if the defending champions want to retain their title in IPL 2020.