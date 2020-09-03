Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg stated that the Royal Challengers Bangalore's Indian pace bowling would set the stage on fire in IPL 2020. He opined that Adam Griffith was a fine bowling coach and that the Indian pacers in the RCB camp would benefit from having him around.

While the likes of Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav do have the pace to trouble the batsmen, Hogg believes that under the coaching of Griffith, they will truly prosper. According to the former Rajasthan Royals spinner, it will not only benefit RCB but also the Indian team as a whole.

"Adam Griffith from Australia is a fine bowling coach and it is not just RCB who is benefiting, it is India. Siraj, Saini, Umesh Yadav have got a quality coach and I think this Indian pace attack is going to set the world alight for RCB. They won't rely on any overseas fast bowlers so that is a big plus for RCB and India," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

RCB do not have too much of depth in their squad: Brad Hogg on RCB's line-up for IPL 2020

But Brad Hogg believes that RCB's IPL 2020 squad lacks in depth

Brad Hogg believes that RCB does not have enough depth in their IPL 2020 squad. He stated that if there was an injury to their premiere batsmen like Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers, there wasn't enough quality back-up to fill their void.

Hogg also suggested that losing one of their key pacers to injury could land RCB in a soup since they don't have too many players of quality to replace them.

"If they have an injury to one of their three key batsmen Finch, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers then it really puts a lot of holes in their batting. Also if they lose one of their quicks as well, they do not have too much depth in their quick bowling," Brad Hogg said.

IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19 and will be played across three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.