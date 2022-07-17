"The IPL also taught me how to handle a big crowd" - Lungi Ngidi

South African right-arm seamer Lungi Ngidi credited the IPL for helping him tackle massive crowds and acknowledged the overwhelming emotions that rode with it. He also attributed his IPL success in 2018 to MS Dhoni and the skipper's confidence in him.

Ngidi first featured in the IPL in 2018 for the Chennai Super Kings and played an instrumental role in their victory. The 26-year old picked up 11 wickets in seven matches that year at an impressive 14.18 apiece as the Yellow Army lifted their fourth trophy.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Lungisani Ngidi is sold to @ChennaiIPL for INR 50 lacs VIVO #IPLAuction Lungisani Ngidi is sold to @ChennaiIPL for INR 50 lacs VIVO #IPLAuction

Speaking to The Guardian, Ngidi said Dhoni's trust in his ability to win games as a youngster played a massive part. He also admitted that the crowds during the tournament were initially overwhelming, but it eased up.

He said:

"Having someone of Dhoni’s calibre put his trust in me to win him games when I was 22 was massive for me. The IPL also taught me how to handle a big crowd. I’d never played in front of 60,000 people and that was a bit overwhelming at the start. But once you get going it’s a breeze."

The 26-year old, who was part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, also praised Rishabh Pant's captaincy, saying:

"Even this year, in Delhi, Rishabh Pant has been so good. He’s young but he already has so much influence within the game and being able to bowl to him in the nets and run ideas past him helps you grow as a cricketer."

The Proteas bowler fetched INR 50 lakhs from the Capitals in the mega auction. However, he didn't play any games this year as the franchise marginally missed out on a playoff berth.

Lungi Ngidi reveals how Kagiso Rabada helped him through tough times

Kagiso Rabada with his compatriot (Credits: Getty)

The Durban-born player conceded that his fellow pacer Kagiso Rabada often reminds him of his achievements in the IPL and individual accolades when he feels down.

Ngidi said:

"When I talk to Kagiso Rabada, if I am a little down he’ll remind me: ‘You’re an IPL winner, twice, and you’ve won man of the match awards. So why are you sitting here denouncing yourself?’"

Bogobe Connoisseur @alikomape This is Kagiso Rabada (23) (Best ranked Test Cricket Bowler in the world) and Lungi Ngidi (21) (6 wickets on his Test debut and won Man of the match)



RT for black excellence! This is Kagiso Rabada (23) (Best ranked Test Cricket Bowler in the world) and Lungi Ngidi (21) (6 wickets on his Test debut and won Man of the match)RT for black excellence! https://t.co/jp6UHjaw4l

The South African will feature in the country's upcoming England tour. The two sides will clash in three Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, starting with the first ODI on July 19th.

