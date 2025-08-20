"The last IPL was extremely ordinary" - Aakash Chopra on Harshit Rana's selection in India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned Harshit Rana's selection in the Men in Blue's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. He pointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamer's performances in IPL 2025 were extremely ordinary.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Harshit is among the three specialist seamers picked in India's 15-member squad for the continental T20 tournament, with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh being the other two.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered why Harshit has been picked for the 2025 Asia Cup, highlighting that the right-arm seamer hasn't performed well lately.

"Harshit Rana's case is very interesting. His case needs to be discussed because he came as a concussion replacement for Shivam Dube once, picked up three wickets as well, and became the Player of the Match, which was brilliant, but what about before and after that?" Chopra said (10:15).

"The last IPL was extremely ordinary. His performances have not been very good. His numbers are not flattering. It doesn't seem like his numbers are strong enough to deserve a place in the side," he added.

Harshit Rana picked up 15 wickets at an average of 29.86 in 13 innings in IPL 2025. He proved quite expensive, conceding an average of 10.18 runs per over.

"If he isn't getting a chance to play, you say that whoever is sitting out doesn't make a difference" - Aakash Chopra on Harshit Rana's inclusion for 2025 Asia Cup

Harshit Rana registered figures of 3/33 in four overs in the only T20I he has played. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Harshit Rana might get to play only if Jasprit Bumrah is given a break.

"The truth is also that he won't get to play all matches. In fact, he might get to play even one match when Bumrah isn't available. If he isn't getting a chance to play, you say that whoever is sitting out doesn't make a difference," he said (10:45).

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that either Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Siraj might have been a better option as the third seamer.

"However, if you see the recent record, you will find that Prasidh Krishna should have got a chance, or you could have thought about rewarding Mohammed Siraj, but the team has once again gone towards Harshit," Chopra observed.

With 25 scalps at an economy rate of 8.27 in 15 innings, Prasidh Krishna was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2025. Mohammed Siraj accounted for 16 dismissals at an economy rate of 9.24 in 15 innings in this year's edition of the prestigious league.

