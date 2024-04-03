"The longest one-sided love story in cricket history is that of RCB's fans with their team" - Aakash Chopra on hosts' IPL 2024 loss to LSG

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) let down their ever-loving fans by failing to chase an achievable target in their IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG posted 181/5 after being asked to bat first in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2. The visitors then bowled RCB out for 153 to register a convincing 28-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru once again broke their fans' hearts.

"Bengaluru have lost one more game and Lucknow have won one more game. When Lucknow score more than 160, they never allow it to be chased. Bengaluru, on the other hand, are even unable to chase. They have lost both while batting first and second. Their situation is very bad," he said (0:30).

"The longest one-sided love story in cricket's history is that of RCB's fans with their team. Who gets so much love? It is unselfish love as you just keep giving. The fans say that their team comes with such big names but are unable to stand together. It's heartbreaking. The performances are like that," the former India opener added (16:00).

RCB's famed top order failed to fire in Tuesday's game. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green aggregated a paltry 50 runs.

"When you go to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it is believed that you win half the game if you win the toss" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's unsuccessful chase

Faf du Plessis was dismissed while trying to steal a non-existent single. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost despite the circumstances being in their favor.

"When you go to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it is believed that you win half the game if you win the toss. If you restrict the opposing team to less than 200, you can assume that you will the game 80 percent. The small amount that is left, you can achieve that by batting decently," he explained (16:30).

"It happens with everyone but not with them, that's what Bengaluru said. You won the toss and decided to bowl as well. You even restricted them (LSG) to a decent total. Mahipal Lomror came and roared for some time. He batted well but it was never going to be enough. Bengaluru is also the first team to get all out this year," the reputed commentator added.

Mahipal Lomror was the only RCB batter to reach 30. He smashed 33 runs off 13 deliveries but it wasn't enough to take his team over the line.

