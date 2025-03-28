"The mid-off area was empty, he doesn't hit there" - Aakash Chopra lauds LSG batter's knock in IPL 2025 win vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Nicholas Pooran for playing a belligerent knock in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) IPL 2025 win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He noted that the Caribbean big-hitter struck massive sixes on the leg side and didn't score too many runs towards mid-off.

SRH set LSG a 191-run target after being asked to bat first in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. Pooran smashed 70 runs off 26 deliveries in the chase to help the visitors register a five-wicket win with 23 balls to spare.

Reflecting on LSG's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Pooran for playing a destructive knock.

"Nicholas Pooran - what a player, phenomenal player that he is. There is an extremely interesting thing about him. He didn't score any runs straight. The mid-off area was empty, he doesn't hit there. He is slightly different from Quinton de Kock," he said (15:50).

Chopra noted that Pooran's technique enables him to play big shots on the leg side.

"Quinton de Kock is a bottom-handed player whose bat comes from outside off. His (Pooran's) bat also comes from outside off but it comes differently. He keeps both his legs close to each other and bends down. If you collapse your knees, the bat won't come straight and will come from outside off. So the ball will go to the leg side, and he has got this phenomenal hitting ability," he elaborated.

Nicholas Pooran struck six fours and as many sixes during his 70-run knock. He added 116 runs for the second wicket with Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31) to lay the platform during LSG's chase.

"He is smashing it and how" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mitchell Marsh's knock in LSG's IPL 2025 win vs SRH

Mitchell Marsh struck seven fours and two sixes during his 52-run knock. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Mitchell Marsh for giving the Lucknow Super Giants a flying start in Nicholas Pooran's company after Aiden Markram's (1 off 4) early dismissal in Thursday's game.

"Aiden Markram got out. We had discussed yesterday that the focus would be on Markram as Matthew Breetzke is waiting outside, and the other opener, who plays as an Impact Player because he doesn't bowl, Mitchell Marsh, he is smashing it and how. He is batting extremely well. He scored 52 runs off only 31 balls, with two sixes," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that LSG seemed to lose their way a little when they lost Ayush Badoni (6 off 6) and Rishabh Pant's (15 off 15) wickets after Pooran and Marsh's dismissals.

"He started from where he left in Vizag. Vizag and Hyderabad aren't too far either. Pat Cummins eventually dismissed him and then bowled a few bouncers as well. Rishabh Pant got out to a full toss. There was a no-ball check, but it wasn't a no-ball. He was caught, and Ayush Badoni also got out after that. It seemed like this team might stumble a little," Chopta observed.

Aakash Chopra appreciated Abdul Samad for scoring crucial runs and taking LSG over the line in David Miller's company. The Jammu and Kashmir batter scored an unbeaten 22 off just eight balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

