Satish Pandey, an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), shared heart-warming details of his insightful interaction with former India captain MS Dhoni in the VIP lounge of the Ranchi Airport on Sunday, August 27.

In a letter now gone viral on social media, Pandey wrote about how he could skip the queue to meet Dhoni and was stuck by the humility in his 'gracious smile' and a handshake, that gave him goosebumps. Pandey asked the legend questions about remaining calm and handling life's pressures, among other things.

"In discussing challenges, he revealed his unwavering spirit: 'The never-lose-hope feature is inbuilt in me as a sportsman.' This statement encapsulated his resilience and determination," Pandey wrote in the letter.

His first question was about how he manages to remain calm despite wins and losses.

"Dhoni's reply was profound yet simple: 'I just want to enjoy that moment because I know this moment will not come again in life. I want to live it.'"

Pandey wrote that the Chennai Super Kings captain further advised him to let go of things that were not in his control and shared an 'invaluable lesson' in dealing with the demands of a fast-paced world.

"He mentioned that, contrary to the earlier belief of being attentive to everything, staying calm and composed now involves selectively ignoring things because if we will respond to everything our brain will stop working as there are many battles are open in a humans life. "

Pandey said he also learned about the importance of personal growth to maintain inner peace. He concluded by calling him a man with a 'golden heart'.

MS Dhoni has been associated with CISF previously

The 42-year-old, who has the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, attended the CISF's 75th Independence Day program in Ranchi last year, where he met with the families of some officers, and a CISF Unit ASG Chennai's interactive function in April 2023.