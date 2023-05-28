"The new-ball contest between Gujarat bowlers and Chennai openers" - Aakash Chopra on the battle to watch out for in CSK-GT IPL 2023 final

Aakash Chopra has picked the contest between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) openers and the Gujarat Titans (GT) new-ball bowlers as the battle to watch out for in the IPL 2023 final.

The two sides will lock horns in the title decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. While Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are CSK's top run-getters in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, Mohammad Shami is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the prolific Chennai Super Kings openers will be up against the potent Shami, elaborating:

"The new-ball contest between Gujarat bowlers and Chennai openers, that's my contest to look out for. If you see the entire tournament, if there is any pair after Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, it is Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. They are unbeatable and do an amazing job but here Mohammad Shami will be in front of them."

The former Indian opener expects Shami, Hardik Pandya and Joshua Little to operate with the new ball for the Gujarat Titans, stating:

"I think you might see Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya and Joshua Little in the powerplay. Rashid Khan might also bowl an odd over and Gujarat will attempt to break this opening pair at the start."

Chopra highlighted that Conway and Gaikwad have had contrasting returns as a pair in home and away conditions, observing:

"Chennai know that their openers are their honor and pride and if they do well, their life seems extremely beautiful. They do very well at home but play slightly ordinarily away from home."

Gaikwad (60 off 44) and Conway (40 off 34) strung together an 87-run opening-wicket partnership against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at home. While the former smashed a 50-ball 92 in the league game against GT in Ahmedabad, his left-handed partner managed just a solitary run before he was castled by Shami.

"There is almost nothing to choose between the two" - Aakash Chopra on picking a favorite for the CSK-GT final

CSK have defeated GT only once in their four meetings in the IPL. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Gujarat Titans have a minuscule edge heading into the final, saying:

"Gujarat may start as just marginal favorites. You can talk about 51-49 type. There is almost nothing to choose between the two. The team bowling second might have a slight advantage if dew doesn't come because you can break the opposition's back if you have posted a good total earlier."

A win for MS Dhoni and Co. will help them join the Mumbai Indians (MI) as five-time champions of the prestigious league. On the other hand, a positive result for the Titans will make them the third team, CSK and MI being the others, to defend an IPL title.

