"The players selected not performing is a phenomenon that needs to be studied" - Twitter reacts to Chahal's poor spell in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was smashed to all parts of the ground in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday. His forgettable performance comes right after he was selected for Team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Playing his 300th T20 contest, Chahal was introduced into the attack in the seventh over of the innings after RR's brilliant bowling display in the powerplay. With SRH scoring only 37 runs off the first six overs, they were desperate to accelerate.

Chahal actually began his spell with a tight over, conceding only seven runs. He had even began his second over on a good note, but his momentum was deflated as Travis Head scored three consecutive boundaries, including two sixes to close out the over.

To make matters worse, Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 21 runs off his third over to worsen his figures. After three overs of his bowling, he ended up conceding 46 runs on a slow surface, and was the most expensive bowler by some margin.

He was not spared in his final over as well, with Heinrich Klaasen welcoming him with twin sixes. Chahal eventually recovered, but ended up conceding a total of 62 runs off his four overs.

Fans were far from pleased with the bowling display, and expressed their concern if such similar displays are dished out at the T20 World Cup in national colors.

"This is not the World Cup squad curse. You are just getting smashed," one tweet read.

"The players selected not performing is a phenomenon that needs to be studied," one fan remarked.

"I am not getting fooled by those stats," another tweet read.

Yuzvendra Chahal has conceded over 40 runs for the fourth consecutive time in IPL 2024

The leg-spinner began the season on a strong note, picking up 10 wickets from the first five matches. However, the second half of his campaign has been quite concerning for the franchise as well as the national side.

He conceded 54 runs in RR's high-scoring win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. In his last two spells against the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants, he gave away 48 and 41 runs, respectively, as well.

