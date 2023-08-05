"The previous performances have not been ordinary at all" - Aakash Chopra on Andy Flower's appointment as RCB head coach

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have changed their coaching staff despite a decent run in the last few seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Bangalore-based franchise parted ways with Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who were their director of cricket operations and head coach respectively. They have appointed former Lucknow Super Giants head coach Andy Flower at the helm heading into the next edition of the prestigious league.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that RCB might not have an excellent overall record in the IPL but have been quite consistent over the last four years. He elaborated:

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have appointed a new coach. Andy Flower will become RCB's coach. It also means Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar's tenure ends here. This team has a huge fan base but has not been that successful."

The former Indian opener added:

"The previous performances have not been ordinary at all. It has now become a 10-team tournament and reaching the playoffs in three of the last four years is not bad at all. You didn't qualify last year, but then, so be it."

Chopra reckons the Royal Challengers Bangalore's underwhelming performance in the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) might have gone against Hesson. He pointed out that they went into the tournament as a highly celebrated team but almost finished with the wooden spoon.

"You won't be able to address your prevailing weaknesses" - Aakash Chopra on Andy Flower's chances of resolving RCB's issues

RCB's batting revolves around Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Andy Flower addressing the Royal Challengers Bangalore's issues that easily, reasoning:

"The winds of change have started blowing now. What will Andy Flower have to do? In my opinion, if you are not part of a mega auction, you won't be able to do too much movement. You won't be able to address your prevailing weaknesses."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the former Zimbabwe skipper's hands will be slightly tied, explaining:

"If a new coaching staff comes at the time of a mega auction, you actually have the slate clean and you start afresh, but if you come in the middle like Andy Flower has come now, his hands will be slightly tied because you have the same players only."

Chopra concluded by observing that while Rajat Patidar is expected to get fit, Flower will still have to deal with the middle muddle. He added that even if he plans to release some players, he won't get suitable replacements at the mini auction.

