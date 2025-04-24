“The question was about SRH, not Dhoni or CSK” - Virender Sehwag’s brutal reply to former India teammate during IPL 2025 show

Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag issued a brutal response to Amit Mishra, who began talking about Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni, during a post-match discussion after Mumbai Indians' (MI) win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The former spinner got sidetracked to CSK's season prospects when asked about the Orange Army's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

SRH compiled yet another disappointing performance at home as MI completed the double over them in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Pat Cummins were reduced to 35-5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and could only finish with 143-8. MI chased down the total with relative ease, on the back of Rohit Sharma's second consecutive fifty in the campaign.

The crushing seven-wicket loss sends SRH to the ninth spot in the points table. Only CSK, with a marginally inferior net run-rate of -1.392, lies below them in the bottom place.

Amit Mishra mixed up the two struggling franchises when he opined that Dhoni needs to come up in the batting order for SRH to remain in contention for the knockouts.

"I think it is impossible for SRH to qualify for the playoffs, because the kind of cricket they are playing, they might not win all of their six remaining matches. For that, they would have to do well in all departments. If Dhoni comes to bat up the order, he needs to play at least 30 balls, with all due respect to their top order,” Amit Mishra said on Cricbuzz.

Upon hearing Mishra's comments, Sehwag reminded that the question was about SRH's playoffs prospects, with nothing to do with either MS Dhoni or CSK.

"The question was about SRH, not Dhoni or CSK," Sehwag corrected.

Upon realising his mistake, Mishra apologised to the presenter, before Sehwag mentioned that it is all because of "Dhoni's Aura".

SRH and CSK will face each other in a do-or-die clash of sorts on Friday, April 25

Both CSK and SRH are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race after winning just two out of eight matches in IPL 2025. They are coming across as deflated units, more so after a recent drubbing at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI).

SRH will face CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25. The Orange Army have won only two matches out of the last eight at the venue against CSK. It was also the stadium where SRH lost the 2024 IPL final to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

