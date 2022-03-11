"The real IPL legend"- Fans roast Aaron Finch after KKR sign him as a replacement for Alex Hales

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Australian T20I skipper Aaron Finch as a replacement for Alex Hales for IPL 2022. KKR acquired Hales' services at his base price of 1.5 crores at the mega-auction last month.
However, the English batter pulled out of the upcoming tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue. It prompted the KKR think tank to rope Aaron Finch to replace Hales. It will be the ninth franchise Finch has played for as has already represented eight teams in the IPL.
He has been a part of every IPL season since debuting in 2010 except the 2019 and 2021 editions. The 35-year-old has a modest record with the bat in the league. Across 87 matches, he has mustered 2005 runs at an average of 25.38, including 14 fifties.
Indian cricket fans were surprised by Aaron Finch's inclusion in the KKR side for IPL 2022, considering his previous track record in the league. They went on to troll him on Twitter as they feel the KKR management should have gone for Eoin Morgan as a replacement for Hales.
"We are delighted to welcome Aaron Finch" - KKR CEO Venky Mysore
Venky Mysore, the CEO of KKR, expressed his delight following the inclusion of Finch in the squad. He emphasized that the Australian T20 World Cup-winning captain's experience and pedigree will strengthen the team ahead of the new season.
In a press release by the Kolkata franchise, Venky Mysore said:
"We are delighted to welcome Aaron Finch, the T20 World Cup-winning captain, to the Knight Riders family. He is excited about joining the rest of the KKR squad in Mumbai and we look forward to benefiting from his vast experience."
On Alex Hales' decision to pull out, Venky Mysore said:
"We respect Alex Hales' decision of choosing family and mental well-being over his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL. Bubble-life isn't easy and a number of players around the world have shared their views on this topic. We will miss having him in the Galaxy of Knights this season, but we wish him all the best."
Finch last represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in RCB in IPL 2020. He has scored 268 runs batting in the top-order for RCB in 12 games at a strike rate of 111.20
