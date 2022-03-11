"The real IPL legend"- Fans roast Aaron Finch after KKR sign him as a replacement for Alex Hales

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Australian T20I skipper Aaron Finch as a replacement for Alex Hales for IPL 2022. KKR acquired Hales' services at his base price of 1.5 crores at the mega-auction last month.

However, the English batter pulled out of the upcoming tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue. It prompted the KKR think tank to rope Aaron Finch to replace Hales. It will be the ninth franchise Finch has played for as has already represented eight teams in the IPL.

He has been a part of every IPL season since debuting in 2010 except the 2019 and 2021 editions. The 35-year-old has a modest record with the bat in the league. Across 87 matches, he has mustered 2005 runs at an average of 25.38, including 14 fifties.

Indian cricket fans were surprised by Aaron Finch's inclusion in the KKR side for IPL 2022, considering his previous track record in the league. They went on to troll him on Twitter as they feel the KKR management should have gone for Eoin Morgan as a replacement for Hales.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Harsh Raikar @bitter_parker_ Aaron Finch somehow sneak into the IPL every year. Aaron Finch somehow sneak into the IPL every year.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_

You cannot fail season after season and end up having an IPL contract every season. Aaron Finch the real IPL legendYou cannot fail season after season and end up having an IPL contract every season. Aaron Finch the real IPL legend 😂You cannot fail season after season and end up having an IPL contract every season.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



#IPL2022 Aaron Finch joining KKR in what I think is his 9th IPL franchise.... Aaron Finch joining KKR in what I think is his 9th IPL franchise.... #IPL2022 https://t.co/5IJasxPgQc

Md Arif @MdArif_0786 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Aaron Finch has replaced Alex Hales in KKR squad for IPL 2022. Hales opted out due to Bio-Bubble fatigue. Aaron Finch has replaced Alex Hales in KKR squad for IPL 2022. Hales opted out due to Bio-Bubble fatigue. Why KKR has gone with Aaron Finch. He is going to play his 9th IPL Frenchise.There is nothing more sad than it. I am very angry with this decision of KKR. Why KKR has gone with Aaron Finch. He is going to play his 9th IPL Frenchise.There is nothing more sad than it. I am very angry with this decision of KKR. 😤😤😤 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

vince dundermifflin @closedmikeeagle Aaron finch collecting ipl jerseys like infinity stones. Aaron finch collecting ipl jerseys like infinity stones.

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket Kolkata knight riders will be Aaron Finch's 9th team in the IPL.



Le his kid: Kolkata knight riders will be Aaron Finch's 9th team in the IPL.Le his kid: https://t.co/NGRW8o07GX

Manya @CSKian716 Aaron Finch continuing the IPL tradition of joining a new team.



Aaron Finch continuing the IPL tradition of joining a new team.https://t.co/A5L67G1O0N

®️OHIT☄SU®️YA FANCLUB INDIA @HIT_SKY_FAN_45 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Aaron Finch going to play in his 9th IPL franchise:



Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Pune Warriors

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Lions

Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders Aaron Finch going to play in his 9th IPL franchise:Rajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsPune WarriorsSunrisers HyderabadMumbai IndiansGujarat LionsPunjab KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight Riders Aaron Finch-"The legend ultra pro max +" twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Aaron Finch-"The legend ultra pro max +" twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Mihir Upadhyay @mihirlee_58 On to the next one.



- Aaron Finch On to the next one.- Aaron Finch

Guñ @Best_captain_

We're doomed🤧

#KKR People say Aaron Finch stays on the pitch as long as his chewing gum taste lastsWe're doomed🤧 People say Aaron Finch stays on the pitch as long as his chewing gum taste lasts😭😭😭We're doomed🤧#KKR

Morgan @callouswayne

But not for Morgan,

*blood boiling*

Unreal Betrayal for a captain who took them to the finals. @KKRiders went for Aaron Finch,But not for Morgan,*blood boiling*Unreal Betrayal for a captain who took them to the finals. @KKRiders went for Aaron Finch,But not for Morgan,*blood boiling*Unreal Betrayal for a captain who took them to the finals.

Sahil Pednekar 🖤 @SahilPednekar18



Teams Finch already have been a part of -

RR

DC

PWI

SRH

MI

GL

KXIP

RCB

And now KKR.



#KKR #IPL2022 Aaron Finch replaces Alex Hales at KKR.Teams Finch already have been a part of -RRDCPWISRHMIGLKXIPRCBAnd now KKR. Aaron Finch replaces Alex Hales at KKR.Teams Finch already have been a part of -RRDCPWISRHMIGLKXIPRCBAnd now KKR.#KKR #IPL2022

KKR Bhakt💜🇮🇳 @KKRSince2011

35(36)

2(5)

25(20)

8(12)

5(7)

0(1)

9(11)



Run 92

Strike Rate 88.4

Average 11.5



Our New Recruit Aaron Finch Last 8 International Innings in T20s . 8(12)35(36)2(5)25(20)8(12)5(7)0(1)9(11)Run 92Strike Rate 88.4Average 11.5Our New Recruit Aaron Finch Last 8 International Innings in T20s 8(12)35(36)2(5)25(20)8(12)5(7)0(1)9(11)Run 92Strike Rate 88.4Average 11.5Our New Recruit Aaron Finch Last 8 International Innings in T20s💜. https://t.co/d2tkkiyM0z

Poojith @Poojith91227500 aaron finch is the alvaro morata of the IPL aaron finch is the alvaro morata of the IPL

Sanjeeva Rayudu Geddirala @sanjeevgedirala

1.Rajastan Royals

2.Delhi Capitals

3.Pune Warriors

4.Sunrisers Hyderabad

5.Gujarat Lions

6.Mumbai Indians

7.Punjab Kings

8.Royal Challengers Banglore



Now he will represent KKR as his 9th IPL team.



He hasn't represented CSK, RPSG,KTK Aaron Finch @AaronFinch5 has represented1.Rajastan Royals2.Delhi Capitals3.Pune Warriors4.Sunrisers Hyderabad5.Gujarat Lions6.Mumbai Indians7.Punjab Kings8.Royal Challengers BangloreNow he will represent KKR as his 9th IPL team.He hasn't represented CSK, RPSG,KTK Aaron Finch @AaronFinch5 has represented 1.Rajastan Royals2.Delhi Capitals3.Pune Warriors4.Sunrisers Hyderabad5.Gujarat Lions6.Mumbai Indians7.Punjab Kings8.Royal Challengers BangloreNow he will represent KKR as his 9th IPL team. He hasn't represented CSK, RPSG,KTK

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron Finch" - KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, the CEO of KKR, expressed his delight following the inclusion of Finch in the squad. He emphasized that the Australian T20 World Cup-winning captain's experience and pedigree will strengthen the team ahead of the new season.

In a press release by the Kolkata franchise, Venky Mysore said:

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron Finch, the T20 World Cup-winning captain, to the Knight Riders family. He is excited about joining the rest of the KKR squad in Mumbai and we look forward to benefiting from his vast experience."

On Alex Hales' decision to pull out, Venky Mysore said:

"We respect Alex Hales' decision of choosing family and mental well-being over his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL. Bubble-life isn't easy and a number of players around the world have shared their views on this topic. We will miss having him in the Galaxy of Knights this season, but we wish him all the best."

Finch last represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in RCB in IPL 2020. He has scored 268 runs batting in the top-order for RCB in 12 games at a strike rate of 111.20

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar