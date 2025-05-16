“The spark is not there” - Former SRH coach’s massive claim on MS Dhoni’s future post IPL 2025

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in captain MS Dhoni perhaps lacks the spark in him to drive him further at this stage of his career. The veteran wicket-keeper batter will soon turn 44 years old, casting serious doubts regarding his cricketing future. However, he has remained silent about his plans in trademark fashion so far.

CSK retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The wicket-keeper had to take over the leadership duties from Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the season following an injury to the captain.

The veteran has had to navigate through a dismal season, with CSK arguably being caught out by the advancement in the shortest format of the game. The Yellow Army are in for a major transition after having roped in several new-age players as replacements as the season has progressed.

It remains to be seen whether Dhoni chooses to be part of the revolution and transition from next season onwards, but Tom Moody suggested that the fire is starting to flicker.

"Every team is a mirror of their leaders, and he is such a significant leader, and has been for so long. We all have a fire inside of us, and at times we need to recognize when that is starting to flicker, and if not, go out. I just don't know whether what I am seeing is correct, but certainly my observation is that the spark is not there that I have seen in previous years," Tom Moody said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Since MS Dhoni has taken charge of CSK in IPL 2025, the side have won two out of seven matches. The five-time winners are already out of the playoffs scenario, and have two matches in hand to potentially avoid a bottom-placed finish.

"Nothing to decide now" - MS Dhoni on his future after CSK's two-wicket win over KKR in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni was asked about his future after he guided the side to a nervy win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on May 7.

"A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time (smiles), so they want to come and see me play. There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career). After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent," MS Dhoni said during the post-match presentation (via ESPN Cricinfo).

CSK will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first match after the IPL 2025 restart on Tuesday, May 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

