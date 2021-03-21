"The team is better for it if Virat Kohli plays his natural game" - Graeme Swann

Virat Kohli was at his best when he opened the batting for Team India in the 5th T20I against England. He was the top-scorer for the team with an unbeaten 80, and former English cricketer Graeme Swann was full of praise for the Indian skipper.

Graeme Swann was particularly pleased with Kohli suggesting that he and Rohit Sharma were positive in their intent.

The former off-spinner was of the opinion that Kohli opening with Rohit takes the pressure off other batters and allows them to play with freedom.

"What he said in the post-match interview there was very honest and brilliant, actually. If he is at the top, him or Rohit scoring runs gives the rest of the batting unit a lot of freedom to bat without any pressure and play more fluently," he said.

Graeme Swann suggested that Virat Kohli should stick to his natural game and mentioned that the team would benefit a lot if he does that.

"And that means, Virat understands that. If he is around and playing his natural game, not trying to manufacture things, he just bats and bats his own game. The team is better for it. All the other youngsters can feed off that," Swann said on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli confirms that he will open in the IPL

Team India will be playing a three-match ODI series against England next, following which the players will join their respective IPL franchises.

Virat Kohli, the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), confirmed that he will open for his team in the tournament. He is likely to partner Devdutt Padikkal at the top of the innings.

The left-hander has been in great form of late and was the second-highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With Virat Kohli opening, AB de Villiers could bat at number three followed by Glenn Maxwell at four. It is likely that Mohammed Azharuddeen will take up the gloves and bat at number five. The team has then got the flexibility to either play an overseas all-rounder or someone like Washington Sundar at six.